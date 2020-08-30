Dying in poverty in the UK after fleeing poverty in Uganda

By Musaazi Namiti

Last week, I watched a video in which retired radio presenter and deejay Rasta Rob, aka Robert Ogwal, was speaking about life in the UK for Ugandans who are there on kyeyo (doing mostly Triple-D jobs—demeaning, dirty and dangerous).

Millennials reading this article may not know Rasta Rob, but he was a towering figure in Uganda’s entertainment industry in the 1990s.

Fans mobbed him when he walked the streets of Kampala. He was a celebrity, earned a decent living (at least by Ugandan standards) and lived in relative comfort.

Then he visited the UK, got wowed by life in a rich country and ‘refused’ to return home (just like thousands of other Ugandans) and started working in the country our ex-colonisers call home, probably hoping to hit gold. I hope he did.

Rasta Rob is now back home. I think he is nearing or has entered his 50s (which is not a problem)—and, like many Black men in middle age, removes every strand of hair on the scalp, apparently to try to look more attractive and relatively young.

In the video, Rasta Rob talks about how making a decent living in the UK, especially for foreigners who are not doing skilled jobs, is fiendishly difficult and that life is hard.

Some jobs, he says, involve cleaning toilets. Of course, cleaning toilets is a job, and generates an income, but no one grows up saying they want to be a toilet cleaner.

It is a dead-end job, just like working in a mortuary, and no one can proudly say they are toilet cleaners, although everyone uses a toilet.

Many Ugandans who migrate to rich countries hoping to better their lives often end up disillusioned and disappointed. The sad thing is some abandoned good jobs only to end up with crappy ones abroad.

Which brings me to the tragic story of Mercy Baguma, a Ugandan woman whose body was discovered in a flat in Glasgow after people heard the sounds of her starving son crying.

According to the BBC, a charity for refugees called Positive Action in Housing said Baguma had claimed asylum and lived in “extreme poverty”. It is a tragedy that she died in poverty in the UK after fleeing poverty in Uganda.

There is one major lesson to learn from this incident. Home will always be the best place even if it is teeming with problems. Obviously, people who are unemployed—and we have many in Uganda—will always seek opportunities in other countries.

But rich countries tend to welcome people from rich countries or those with skills that are hard to find and are in high demand.

Ugandans who work as cleaners and care workers in the UK and the US are graduates. The knowledge they acquired from three/four years of study at university will never be put to proper use. It is wasted; the good life they hoped to get remains elusive.

Racial discrimination in the rich world also means that some jobs are considered too good for people from Africa. Henry Gombya, who worked for the BBC in Kampala, had to work as a bus driver in London when he fled Uganda and sought asylum in the UK.

It is not uncommon to find Africans in the UK with advanced degrees working as security guards. I have met some from Ghana and Nigeria. They say they do not want to go back home because life abroad is better.

But Baguma’s story points to something that is horribly different.