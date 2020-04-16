ERA to ensure electricity supply in face of Covid-19

By Ziria Tibalwa Waako

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to its knees, the government through the Ministry of Health, is leading the country’s response to the pandemic.

At a time like this when the pandemic has redefined the boundaries of world order, leading to closure of airports and businesses, movement of people from urban to rural areas in search of perceived safety, and stocking up of essential commodities by families, the availability of essential services such as electricity, is worth securing.

Accordingly, the electricity supply industry in line with the directives of the President on prevention coronavirus, has adopted measures to deal with the adverse situation that might arise due to the potential spread of the Covid-19, to ensure sustainability of power supply.

The operators of the companies that generate power have established business contingency and continuity plans, as guided by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), to mitigate any disruption in operations and maintain continuous electricity supply.

These include measures to ensure the protection of their respective facilities against cyber-attacks and possible fires; and maximising remote plant operations by using the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system provided that the communication facilities are in operation.

Considering that the availability of the national grid is of paramount importance to the continuity of power supply, the system operator - the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), will ensure that the grid is monitored and remains available with minimal or no disruption at all.

During the period of implementing the President’s directives, electricity companies will defer or postpone all planned and scheduled maintenance works, with the exception of works which are likely to affect power supply reliability in the short-term.

All electricity distribution companies will ensure that prepaid vending systems remain functionally sound, or offer alternative vending systems where consumers will not encounter problems with buying electricity and receiving tokens.

The electricity distribution companies serving critical national services, including referral hospitals, water services, security and telecommunication, will ensure that there is seamless, continuous supply of electricity services without interruptions that can have negative effects.

For the supply chain of electricity connection and maintenance materials, all power supply companies are required to diversify the sources of their materials and to streamline their inflows to eliminate unnecessary delays and protocols. Where possible, suppliers of key materials are encouraged to supply directly to the work stations or field stations.

Materials that can be sourced locally should be prioritised so as to limit the envisaged frustrations due to lack of materials.

Further interventions relating to the distribution of electricity are being undertaken, including handling vegetation clearance early enough to mitigate power outages caused by falling trees and overgrown branches, among others.

For the convenience of the electricity consumers, the power distribution utilities will ensure the functional proficiency of their call Centres and online platforms so that the customers who make contact through these avenues are timely served as expected.

The public is encouraged to minimise physical visits to the electricity distribution companies unless under unavoidable circumstances. Similarly, the public is requested to bear with likely delays in routine services that do not affect power supply reliability during the lockdown.

All power companies have been directed to have staffing plans in place to ensure that operators of power plants, line workers, customer care staff, and other staff continue delivering a reliable service as expected by the consumers of electricity.

To ensure safety of workers, the electricity supply companies will make available masks, soap, sanitiser, food, medicines, safe water, and other necessities for staff; and frequently sensitize the staff on usage of these logistics.

In addition to the foregoing, the ERA would like to emphasise the need for personal responsibility by the staff in the ESI in regard to the mitigation, minimization and prevention measures for COVID-19, by observing the National Directives by the President of Uganda; and the Guidelines and other official communication issued by the Ministry of Health.

ERA remains fully committed to promoting a safe working environment across the electricity supply industry and to ensuring the continuity of electricity supply in the country.