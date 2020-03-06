Editors must tell it simply or readers will walk away

By Odoobo C. Bichachi

This column has been on a one-month hiatus. Glad to be back! I shall pick it up from a call I received in mid-February about media coverage of the new O-Level curriculum and the contest about it between Parliament, Ministry of Education, National Curriculum Development Centre and teachers.

The reader also referred to Daily Monitor’s earlier coverage of the Makerere students strike over fees in 2019.

First, the curriculum: What was new about the curriculum? What was the dispute about? Why did it matter when to roll it out? The reader who asked not to be named said from the general media coverage, he did not get answers to these questions. Instead he was treated to one quote or another of the protagonists.

Perhaps many readers felt the same as the stories were largely short on explanation and context. Editors and reporters should as a rule assume there is a new reader every day who needs background, explanation and simplification.

Curiously, I found great insight into what the new curriculum was all about in a story published online by Daily Monitor on September 20, 2019 titled ‘Government to launch new O-Level curriculum next month.’ That was five months before the “curriculum dispute” last month! Had many elements of this story been brought into the coverage in February of the disagreement between Parliament, Ministry of Education and others, perhaps many readers would have been better informed.

Still, there was one problem with the September curriculum story; it was too technical for an average reader like myself to make head or tail of many things. Take this paragraph (key words bolded by me):“The formative assessment scores will contribute to the learner’s total scores at the end of the four-year education cycle.

The formative assessment, which will be carried out at school level, will account for 20 per cent of the learner’s score while summative work will account for 80 per cent of the final score at the end of the cycle (O-Level national examinations).” All through the article, no explanation or definition is given to the reader, what do these technical words mean in real terms! Many readers would abandon the article midway or remain dazed at the end of it.

Which brings me to the second issue the reader had with our coverage of the Makerere University students’ strike last year. He said he read several stories in which he kept encountering the phrase “functional fees”. I picked this paragraph from Daily Monitor’s story of October 30, 2019 titled, ‘Students’ protest forces Makerere to revise fees policy.” I quote:

‘In an emergency meeting with student leaders on Tuesday, the University Council agreed to scrap the 15 per cent increment from functional fees for the next three years. ‘Functional fees shall be capped at the rate applied on the admission cohort for 2019/2020 academic year for the next three years,’ reads part of the statement signed by the council chairperson, Ms Lorna Magara, and the council secretary, Mr Yufuf Kiranda.”

The reader’s complaint was the consistent failure by the media to break down what “functional fees” is in real terms! He said if one is not a student at Makerere (or other university), is not a member of staff or a recent graduate, chances are they would never understand what “functional fees” is. This includes many parents of university students!

It is, therefore, important that journalists stop merely reproducing technical jargon for readers and going home. The reporters and editors need to do the hard work of breaking down words and phrases such as “functional fees”, “formative scores”, “summative work,” etc, so that the readers get the meaning.

Indeed, NMG Editorial Policy Guidelines have a provision for this. It reads; “Specialised language and expressions (eg such as in medicine, economics, religion, court cases) must be accurately and carefully interpreted into English and Kiswahili usage.”

*****

READERS HAVE YOUR SAY

Philip Alinaffe, Kampala: Thank you for your article of Friday Jan. 31, 2020- regarding being accurate and sensitive in journalistic writing. In the same issue, page 5 (story of “deputy CDF to lead probe team into chopper crash”), the deputy CDF is referred to as: “Lt Col Wilson Mbadi”. He is “Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi” – four ranks above a “Lieutenant Colonel” – a three star General to be exact.

Elsewhere, on the same day, but in a different newspaper, the front page referred to the deceased as “army pilot”. “Air force pilot” would be more accurate.

Public Editor: This was a clear error and was brought to the attention of editors for correction.