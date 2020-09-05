Elections can’t solve our political problems

By Moses Khisa

I have made this argument before, but it deserves another point of emphasis.

First things first: I do not vouch for election boycott. It is politically suicidal. Elections are the best medium through which citizens choose their leaders.

It is sacrosanct. While I fully support this basic standard and modus operandi, I am not naïve and blind to the flaws and failings of electioneering, especially when certain requisites are absent.

Elections cannot take place in a vacuum, without due consideration to context and culture. There has to be requisite institutional mechanisms that are broadly acceptable to all contending to occupy political office.

Civic competence and citizens’ empowerment in deciding leaders have to be part of the raw material that feeds into the results at the ballot box.

When you think about it, the idea of universal suffrage, the freedom by every citizen to cast a ballot in deciding who to lead, is a very recent global development. Even though it is recent, it is arguably the most powerful and consequential political transformation in human history.

There was a time when rulers ruled by birthright and were not subject to public accountability at the ballot box. Even when some countries made strides away from the monarchical and aristocratic system of domination that pervaded the world and moved towards citizens’ right to choose leaders, it was still restricted to a few propertied and subsequently to male adults. It was a male franchise system and not a universal one.

Consider, for example, that in the United States, hailed as the world’s oldest democracy, it was not until 1920 that women’s right to vote became guaranteed. What is more, it was not until 1965 that all American citizens had the full guarantee of exercising their franchise.

For the colonised world, the largest swath of the world, including the second most populous nation, India, it was not until after the World War II that the right to vote became an entrenched civic freedom.

In sum, universal adult suffrage and exercising the franchise is a 20th Century development. This is why democratic governance is considered the most important universal value of the last century.

While it is a universal value, democratic practice and especially the power of the ballot depends on specific socioeconomic and political realities that are germane to a given society.

In Uganda today, we simply do not have the conducive conditions and requisite value system that makes possible the true exercise of the franchise. It is a broken system that makes a mockery of democracy.

This system has evolved in the context of militarism and in a society trapped in poverty. Over the past two decades, the value and meaning of what it means to occupy public office has become hugely distorted. Elections are seen as no more than a charade out of which voters extract cheap returns for their vote and individuals who have illicit money can buy their way to parliament.

The premium that would ordinarily be placed on the vote as a sacred right is watered down by a culture that devalues that very right when dubious characters pay their way to winning the vote. At whatever level, we do not have the system that produces qualified, competent and credible leaders who understand what it means to hold public office.

The system in place alienates and casts aside whoever makes a compelling and persuasive case, instead bringing to the fore those who can bribe, rig and unabashedly engage in actions that get them to the office however evil and despicable. It is a system that is gamed for the cheap.

Here is the bottomline: Uganda needed to return to the drawing board yesterday, to rethink and reimagine a new system of political engagement and contestation for public office.

We need to redefine and create new rules, to outline a fresh menu of processes and procedures. Holding elections under the current framework and institutional apparatus will only take us further down the dark alleys of dysfunction and malfeasance.

The issue here is not for the political class to boycott electioneering activities because they will not.

The way forward is for progressive and perceptive citizens to reject the status quo, to demand a new form of political engagement and chart a new course.