A Ugandan woman died in the UK, and a punitive law is to blame

By Gerry Loughran

There are times when I am disgusted to be British. Stories appear in the media periodically which demonstrate how — that is to say how harshly — our civil servants treat people who apply for state benefits, particularly asylum-seekers.

Of course, the bureaucrats are only applying legislation set by the government, much of it seemingly intended to deter potential immigrants, not to mention pandering to the racists in our society.

Severe rules cover the amounts of money asylum-seekers receive (usually a pittance), whether or not they may secure the right to remain, how long they may stay, when or if they may work. Of course, all this takes time. I know of one man who waited 14 years for his case to be resolved.

As a nation, we reached a new low last week in the case of Mercy Baguma, originally from Uganda. Mercy was discovered dead in a flat in Glasgow with her one-year-old malnourished son beside her. The refugee charity Positive Action in Housing said Ms Baguma, an asylum-seeker, lived in “extreme poverty” after losing her job when her right to work in the UK expired.

Starvation

Robin Qureshi, director of the charity, said the pair were discovered when someone heard the boy crying. The child was weakened from several days of starvation. He was taken to hospital and later released into the care of his father.

Ms Baguma contacted the charity several weeks ago, saying she did not have enough money to look after herself and her child.

Advertisement

Ms Qureshi asked, “Would this mother be alive if she was not forced out of her job by this cruel system that stops you from working and paying your way because a piece of paper says your leave to remain has expired? Why are mothers and babies being left to go hungry in this city and why is it being left to charities to look after them?”

A police spokesman said Mercy Baguma’s death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Tragic, cruel and unnecessary might be other descriptions of this poor woman’s decease. And I do wonder how that civil servant feels, the one who told Mercy or wrote the letter saying she must not work anymore.

* * * * *

Forty-eight per cent of British people say they put on weight during the lockdown, according to a recent survey. The same number report feeling more anxious and depressed than usual. Experts say the two can be linked and the solution is to be good to yourself. Nutritionist Priya Tew said, “People’s anxiety and stress levels are high and some will eat more to help them deal with it.”

She warned that worrying about a small amount of weight gain would only add to the anxiety. Better, she said, would be to add something to the diet, like an extra portion of fruit, rather than take something away. Personal trainer Zanna Van Dijk agreed. “We‘re in a global pandemic, so don’t put too many expectations on yourself. People need to be gentle with themselves. Set new goals which are realistic for your current situation.”

* * * * *

More than a few parents may have felt nervous on reading here last week about the six-year-old boy who ordered a truck online, confronting his father with a bill for £19,000. Mohammed Faraji left his laptop logged on and his son, Ario, knew exactly what to do. “He’s only little,” his dad said, “but he’s good with computers and he loves monster trucks.” Mohammed, however, is a simple takeaway worker and could not possibly pay such a huge sum.

Good news: All parties concerned — the buyer, eBay and Penpal, have agreed that the debt should be cancelled. Moral: Lock your laptops when child geniuses are around.

* * * * *

Eating a whole lot of food seems a strange way of helping people who are poor and hungry, but it worked for Kyle Gibson and the Newcastle West End Foodbank. Kyle is a professional competitive eater and number one in the British Eating League (yes, there is such a thing).

Calling for sponsorship for the foodbank, which gives meals to needy famillies, Kyle ordered the entire menu at a fast food restaurant. This consisted of eight burgers, four hot dogs, three orders of fries, two veggie sandwiches, one grilled cheese sandwich, one bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, two milk shakes and two refill drinks.

“It took just under an hour to eat and it was not easy,” Kyle said. But it raised £400 for the charity plus £100 worth of donated food.

* * * * *

More silliness about words:

I wondered why the ball was getting bigger, then it hit me.

The roundest knight at King Arthur’s round table was Sir Cumference.

A thief got twelve months for stealing a calendar.

Another thief fell into wet cement and became a hardened criminal.

A dentist and a manicurist fought tooth and nail.