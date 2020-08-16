Hacking our democracy

By Philip Matogo

When the Electoral Commission replaced actual campaign rallies with virtual ones, it was to prepare us for “digital elections.” Our mixed reactions to this were freighted by the contrary winds of our varying political persuasions.

Such reactions are the necessary noises amplifying the light and shade of diversity.

A good thing, for any democracy.

That said, we must remember that online spaces can be used to infiltrate a nation and shift its narrative in favour of the infiltrator. It is common knowledge that Facebook data was used to influence voters in the 2016 US election.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor Tauhid Zaman analysed “bots.” Or Robots that are autonomous programmes on a network (especially the Internet), which can interact with systems or users and simulate human activity.

Analysing Twitter activity, including both people and bots, he discovered a way to simulate what the humans’ views would have been if the bots weren’t there.

“A small number of very active bots can actually significantly shift public opinion,” he found. Apart from shaping opinions, there’s the question of privacy.

It has been found that, “by design, social media technologies contest mechanisms for control and access to personal information, as the sharing of user-generated content is central to their function.”

We thus see that social networking companies need private information to become public so their sites can operate.

Even if you use privacy settings on your online account, the world of international espionage can use “weapons of math destruction” to end-run these. Recall how hackers working for the Russian government broke into the email accounts of employees of the Democratic National Committee, as well as Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta, and released their emails online.

In the shadow of imperialism, such intrusions and manipulations tend to work against us in the Darwinian struggle between different nations for ascendancy in a clash of interests, civilisations.

Regrettably, the balance of power often tilts in the direction of the mighty when nations try to achieve this ascendancy. In this sense, imperialism heightens our – the weaker nations – strategic and political vulnerabilities. It lays us open to attack. Social media can be used as a bridgehead in this undeclared war.

The powerful nations of the world wish to preserve the existing world economic order.

This order has helped them secure and dominate trade, markets, to maintain employment and capital exports, and to channel the energies and social conflicts of their metropolitan populations into foreign countries.

This is how slavery and colonialism began. The two then mutated into imperialism to prove that “the greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist”.

This external threat may even come from a neighbouring African country. In recent years, African chauvinism has enacted theatres of war in the region.

So when all our political players are compelled to compete online, they’re open to infiltration, manipulation and external control. And so are our voters. They’re 17.7 million registered voters, 34,344 polling stations and more than 46 per cent of Ugandans are internet users. This magnifies the bullseye in the target painted on us.

Pulling the trigger, “bots” will be active in gathering voter and candidate information and interacting with instant messaging programmes or various other web interfaces that will do more than ruffle the feathers of our Crested Cranes.

Military strategist Sun Tzu wrote: “In the practical art of war, the best thing of all is to take the enemy’s country whole and intact; to shatter and destroy it is not so good.” An invading army can thus break our internal defences without fighting, by simply hacking our democracy.