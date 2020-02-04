Here is why Ugandans must audit each electoral milestone

By Crispin Kaheru

As Ugandans watch the 2021 pre-election developments with a keen eye, many see echoes of past elections falling in place. It will probably be the same script and same cast, said one of my colleagues as we mapped scenarios likely to play out over the next 12 or so months.

I am almost sure about the script; I am not too sure whether it will entirely be the same political cast. The youth bulge will naturally force a few ‘new kids on the block’.

With certainty though, I can predict, that in the aftermath of the announcement of the 2021 election results, there will be calls for a post election audit – never mind how they will be dressed. The reasons to compel an audit will be convincing. However, chances remain high that either the audit will not be carried out or even if it is, it will probably not lead to tangible results that its backers will want to see.

Calling for an election to be audited is increasingly becoming a popular way for some aggrieved parties to ease what occasionally may look like an embarrassing electoral loss. Not many have succeeded in pushing for an overall examination of an already completed election – globally.

Many times, a post-election audit is akin to calling for an autopsy. That audit will show what went wrong and how, but it will most likely not redeem that particular election.

The intricacies of having a meaningful post-election audit should point us to the realisation that every element of the electoral process must be audited. Uganda is more than halfway the roadmap to the 2021 elections. Many key activities that will in part affect the next general election have already occurred.

Since about 2018, key milestones like: The demarcation of electoral areas, reorganisation of polling stations, verification of voters’ particulars at village level, and the update of the voters’ roll have taken place.

Advertisement

How many of these have been subjected to a thorough independent scrutiny or audit, especially by interested stakeholders (such as political parties)? Who is, for instance, auditing the technology that is going to be used in the election? Who is scrutinising election spending (by different players, beyond political parties)? Each of those elements is equally important – and can make or break the entire election process.

The integrity of an election depends on whether voters have confidence in each element that makes up an election.

For those who have made a choice to participate in the forthcoming elections, here is some unsolicited advice: Each component of the election is a building block; it must be actively appraised as it happens. It must be verified and its accuracy must be confirmed. Only then can a stakeholder effectively red-flag or even give a green light to the conduct of an election – before it is too late.

In Africa, politicians like Raila Odinga (Kenya elections, 2007 and 2017), who have attempted to call for audits of election results, have simply come off as ‘bad losers’.

Their calls have ordinarily been skirted. Uganda’s long-time Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye is not an exception to this. His call for an audit of the 2016 election’ results was construed as a mere expression of ‘sour grapes’ even when he may have been genuine with the appeal.

Therefore, ahead of the 2021 general election, let’s engage proactive gears. If elections were horseshoes, then I would say, we must strike while the iron is still hot. If we wait too long, the metal will cool and will be very difficult (if not impossible) to shape!