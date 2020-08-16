By Harold Acemah

During the seven years I lived in Canada in the 1990s, I came across many interesting events, people and places, among them, a shopping centre called Honest Ed’s, located in downtown Toronto.

Honest Ed’s was a departmental store named after its owner Mr Edwin Mirvish, son of Jewish immigrants from Lithuania. The store was opened in 1948 and Mirvish managed its operations for almost 60 years until he died in 2007. His son, Mr David Mirvish, took over as CEO until December 2016 when the store was sold and closed forever.

I was intrigued and motivated to visit Honest Ed’s by one of its advertisements which claimed that no store could undersell them in Toronto. In other words, if one bought a shirt or trousers or a toy and went to Honest Ed’s with the sale ticket, Honest Ed would sell you the same item at a lower price.

A friend decided to call Honest Ed’s bluff. He purchased a winter coat from Toronto’s famous Eaton Centre, took the receipt to Honest Ed’s store, and to his surprise, was offered a similar item at a much lower price. I did not believe him until I bought a toy for my son Emanuel Acemah at a popular shop called “Toys R Us,” took the receipt to Honest Ed’s and was offered a similar toy for much less.

Here in Uganda, prices of most items vary enormously from one place to another. For example, one crate (20 bottles) of beer sells for Shs50,000 at Arua City which means the unit price of beer is Shs2,500. The price charged at bars and restaurants varies from Shs3,000 to Shs5,000 and Shs10,000 in some Kampala bars.

I have always wondered why anybody should charge Shs5,000 let alone Shs10,000 for an item he bought for only Shs2,500. That is cheating and daylight robbery, which is a gross violation of God’s commandment number 8: “Do not steal.” Exodus 20:15 (GNB)

Under principles of mutually beneficial trade, a legitimate profit margin should not exceed 10 per cent.

Advertisement

Mutually beneficial trade principles appear to have guided Honest Ed who never forgot the fact that he went to Canada with virtually nothing; hence felt a moral obligation to take nothing unfairly and fraudulently from his customers, contrary to what prevails in most places in Uganda today where profit margins of 100 or 200 or even 300 per cent are common.

The Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI) must take keen and serious interest in prices charged for goods and services in Uganda. UNCCI should urgently adopt a code of ethics for Ugandan traders.

Uganda’s consumers are powerless and toothless primarily because they are not organised and united. As a result, consumers are at the mercy of shameless and unscrupulous businessmen who routinely cheat customers, most of whom are fellow citizens.

Honest Ed, a self-made millionaire, did not only charge the lowest prices in Toronto; he organised a grand street party annually for his customers and gave away hundreds of turkeys for Canadians at Christmas season. At the annual street party, Honest Ed served free meals, drinks, cakes, candy and gave gifts to children.

One cannot deny that Honest Ed loved publicity, but in reality he practised what the Scripture teaches in Acts 20:35: “It is more blessed to give than to receive” and God loves a cheerful giver.

Honest Ed’s enduring legacy was that he made money honestly without cheating customers and that is a challenge for Uganda’s private sector, especially for Christian businessmen and women. It’s already bad enough that Ugandans are stuck with a corrupt and decadent regime. I appeal to the private sector to do the right thing, unlike Uganda’s callous, greedy and self-condemned politicians.