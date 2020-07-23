How Covid-19 has changed people management style

By Caroline Sekiwano

The post-Covid-19 era continues to shine a light on the importance of people management whether it is through remote teams or managing teams at frontline or managing key workers while putting all stakeholders under immense pressure.

The subject of people managers and line managers is a subject to speak about for a long time. Most organisations have not done much to support line managers in order for them to in turn support their teams.

It is important that leaders support line managers in the areas of enhancing productivity and performance in the wake of the pandemic because all issues connected to people have been challenged. We see mass employees working remotely while staring into each other’s living rooms during virtual calls. This has brought a whole new dynamic environment as well as a lot of contrast on what good management is about and adapting to this has brought a lot of attention.

We cannot expect or think under any circumstance that we will have an instructional manual of what we all have to do while fundamentally changing, adjusting our work places and work practices.

You will agree that we now have lots of responsibility landing on line managers and people managers as businesses transition in the months ahead. With the return to work places, it has become more imperative to train line managers and think about how to re-induct employees into new and different working practices.

Line managers have to think about how their people feel and ensure that they are inclusive in how people work by helping them, providing their teams with support not only on how to deliver, but also holding individuals accountable. Line managers have to talk culture change and also manage change for an unforeseeable future.

The real challenge line managers are finding now is consistency and yet they are essential and incredibly critical for the success and failure of organisational change. With increased pressure on the line managers to adapt to new ways of working. Line managers are generally being asked to do too much.

Line management has become complex post-Covid-19 although most management dynamics have remained the same. And while line managers are adjusting to new ways of working amid increased complexity, it’s important to note that virtual management is different from the normal face -to-face management which most organisations have been used to because this requires a different skill sets in order to maintain employee morale and output.

Line mangers are faced with dilemmas that have been made more salient by the Covid -19 situation, including from control to trust, where they have to move from managing inputs to managing outputs better and it is still not clear if managers will be able to make this shift. This will require timely support by people managers in upskilling managers as a result line manager are right now facing a tough time.

Keeping the business going and attending employee needs is also a dilemma managers are facing. Some managers have had to part with business logistics and employee needs in order to address business needs which is quite complex most of the time, with this being caught and in some instances derailed by management desires.

Effectiveness, efficiency and innovation is a dilemma that rotates around innovation. The innovation challenge is how to do things amid an ongoing crisis, that is doing the right things, doing things right and doing new things.