How legislation will create jobs

By Matsiko Kahunga

The latest we have from Parliament, inter alia, is Paul Mwiru (Jinja Municipality East), seeking leave to prepare a private member’s Bill.

The legislator is right. Legislation can and must be used to create jobs. And world over, legislatures do use their power to create jobs for citizens.

One caveat though. The central focus of Mwiru’s proposed Bill is to ensure ‘equal distribution’ of jobs according to regions of Uganda, a veiled euphemism for our Achilles hill (tribes). This is where he gets it wrong as a legislator, but worse, sends out the wrong signals among Ugandans, namely that jobs are politically and regionally allocated. Wrong move, Mwiru.

Here is the correct way. (And I will send no invoice. Just a patriotic duty to my motherland!).

The basics first: Only industrialisation will create jobs for Ugandans. And given our level of development, we are still at the first and second levels of the Industrial Revolution. Pockets of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (where we only partake as consumers, not productive participants), should not deceive us.

Uganda needs brick and mortar resource-based and light technology industrialisation to create massive jobs that will leave us importing manpower in a period of five years or less.

The starting point for legislating against unemployment is seeking ammendement to the Uganda Development Corporation Act to transform it into the parastatal that it was founded to be, not an agency of the revived one we have.

This, backed by the Private-Public Partnership Act and related legislation, will see UDC entering into key sectors of the economy, especially those at the resource-base level, which have the highest potential of job creation.

Global institutional investors wakina IFC (International Finance Corporation), CDC (Commonwealth Development Corporation (or its successor?), KfW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, the German Development Bank), Itochu Corporation of Japan, will be better attracted to invest through solid holding companies like UDC.

Related to this is the financing, either directly through UDB (one school argues that the current Covid-19 economic stimulus funds in UDB for micro-lending would have a better value-chain impact if channelled to UDC for direct investment in resource-based industrialisation for import substitution and export promotion).

After the UDC repositioning, seek and dust the Counterfeits Bill. The last time I checked, Parliament was yet to pass this. Perhaps Mwiru can propose an amendment to expand the definition of counterfeit to include used and discarded products textiles, electricals, electronics, machinery, tools, leather, and the entire garbage heap that we import in their millions rendering us a literal dumping ground.

How many jobs shall we create if we decide to ban all counterfeits and used articles? A mundane case: Footwear. We only need to have a planned phased ban of used and fake footwear and the next day, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) will not have enough space to host the number of prospective investors seeking licences to go into footwear manufacturing.

Another low-hanging fruit for Mwiru is a Bill that requires compulsory quality certification and resident UNBS quality assurance auditors for all manufacturers at whatever level. Most foodstuffs and beverages carrying the UNBS quality mark will not pass a simple quality test.

This makes Ugandan products uncompetitive both on the local market and the export market. This explains our upmarket supermarkets stocking nakati from South Africa and pig offals from Belgium.

And the East African Community level, Mwiru, kindly look into the archives and retrieve the Kampala Agreement of 1975. This stipulates equitable and even distribution of industrial development across the old EAC.

The new EAC can pick a lesson or two from it.