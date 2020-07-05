How school misleads ‘educated’ people

By Kaboggoza Kibudde

During a recent televised interview, Uganda Law Society president Simon Peter Kinobe castigated Parliament for ‘having limited value’ and ‘lacking people of substance.’

In a rant imbued with more hyperbole than a jilted ex-girlfriend, the educated lawyer summed up Parliament as a deal House that is ‘totally useless.’ Watching a ‘president of lawyers’ who doesn’t know (or ignores) that the society he heads and the legal framework within which lawyers operate are both products of the Legislature was very perplexing.

His assertion that Parliament barely adds value to the average Ugandan prompted the senior information officer of Parliament to author an opinion titled “Kinobe should learn more about Parliament work.” (Sunday Monitor June 28).

But Kinobe’s issue is not merely a lack of awareness of the need, roles, and achievements of Parliament. His is an old struggle of human nature, one of envy and covetousness.

The biblical book of Genesis tells the story of two brothers who make sacrifices to God.

Cain, the firstborn and farmer, offers substandard produce while Abel, a shepherd, offers his best lamb. As one would expect, God favoured Abel’s sacrifice. Cain, feeling that he deserved more than his younger brother, was overcome with envy, and he murdered Abel.

What Cain felt at that moment is what we feel whenever we see people we consider less deserving commanding more adoration, remuneration, or success. Usually, instead of learning from them, we go into self-denial, envy, and bitterness. And like Cain, our judgment is clouded.

Mr Kinobe is deeply wounded to see the people he despises (MPs) outperforming him and making laws that govern him. Like us, he is quick to weigh others based on his advantages, judging them using factors that are decisive in his specific but narrow field. But this is as bizarre as a footballer questioning the political credentials of President Museveni based on his (in)ability to juggle a ball.

The above mentality is what makes us mock successful business owners who can’t speak English. We fail to notice that English, although decisive in our fields, is not a critical business factor. Yet, if we humble ourselves, we will see the genius of these successful people and learn something from them.

‘Educated’ Ugandans should start assessing the ‘substance of MPs’ using factors that are decisive in becoming and executing the duties of a legislator. Factors that are decisive for other worthwhile endeavours but not legislation should weigh less henceforth.

And just as it is crucial to zoom in on the quality of MPs, it is equally important to zoom out to gain a broader perspective. If MPs are horrible but earn well, why is this recurring in most countries? And if intellect is the decisive factor in legislation, why haven’t first-world countries put intellectual limits on becoming a legislator?

To be fair, Mr Kinobe was right to say that MPs have weaknesses; however, he missed the bigger picture. To make reasonable rules in a home, a parent need not study law. They simply need to empathise and feel the pain of others.

Academic excellence, knowledge of legal jargon, and fancy English, although desirable in their own right, are not the decisive factor in legislation.

So, as we attempt to remove logs from the eyes of others, let us be mindful of the specs in our eyes. Those who claim to have more substance than MPs should show how their superior intelligence has served the country.