How to start growing business, personal wealth post-Covid-19

By Jeanpo Olowo

Globally as well as in Uganda, we are slowly beginning to see a gradual easing of the measures that were put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. It is until recently that private cars, and non-essential businesses, have reopened for business.

Truth be told, we have all felt the impact of lockdown in one way or the other and, therefore, we need to reflect on a number of issues such as making changes if we want to be deliberate in growing our businesses and personal wealth.

It is a matter of choice. What kind of person would you want to be remembered post-Covid? There are two categories of people who will emerge from these tough times. The first group are those who will live a life of complaint, lamentation and regret.

The second group of people are those who will rise to the occasion, pick themselves up to look for new avenues that can bring them success. Of these, two groups where do you belong? It is obvious that we will all want to choose the second group.

That said, life cannot continue as usual. We must change and be deliberate to do so. We must assess how we have been running our businesses and our personal finances.

This is the first building block to growing your business and personal wealth. Assessment is a full examination of how you have been running your business and personal finances. Anything that is assessed, measured, or evaluated always improves.

Start by asking yourself the following questions whether business or personal: Do I have a written budget showing my savings and expenditure?

Do I have financial goals that are tied to a date and amount? Do I keep organised financial records and can easily find my important documents? Do I have six months living expenses set aside in a readily accessible mode, like an account?

Do I have a personal investment account for retirement other than NSSF, if employed? What is my purpose and calling in life? Is it written down? Do I calculate my net worth annually - assets minus debts?

Have I saved for long-term financial goals like my children’s education, buying a house/apartment or retirement? Do I increase my savings when I get an increment in salary or increased profits?

Do I have enough money every month to pay my monthly bills? Do I have enough money for emergency like medical bills, car repairs, etc? Do I have my money spread in different investments such as shares, bonds, treasury bills, land or business? Do I pay my bills and debts regularly? Do I teach those I love about value for money? And do I manage and monitor my home expenditure like groceries utilities, etc?

If your answer is in the affirmative to all the above questions, then you are doing incredibly well and you should maintain the course. Don’t become complacent either.

If your answer to the questions is somewhat, sometimes, or in the negative, then you need to start building. On top of using the above questions as your assessment guide, also assess your businesses processes to eliminate wastage. These are elements of a process that add no value to the service or product required by the customer.

For personal finance, assess the financial leakages in your personal life. Blocking all financial leaks and elimination of waste can save you some finances that you can re-invest.

This process of assessing your current situation will bring clarity to you and you will be able to put appropriate strategies in place that will be your stepping stones to success and in turn contribute to growth of your business post-Covid -19.