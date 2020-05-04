Hunger just as deadly as Covid-19

By David Lukwago

The novel Corona virus has infected over 2.5 million people globally, taking with it almost 200,000 lives in its vicious invasion of humanity. Yet even as we appreciate the lockdown and the stay-at-home measures, one can’t help saying they could not have come at a worse time.

It is planting season in Uganda, a country where over 70 per cent of the population derive livelihood from the garden.

These inevitable interventions by government meant that not only did all our economic activities get suspended but also the food supply chain was disrupted. As an example, restaurants, bars and hotels offer a huge market for farmers. A lack of demand from these facilities for food, an economic activity that directly puts money into the pockets of smallholder farmers, means that poor farmers are not earning.

In the US, photos and videos of farmers dumping produce due to closed restaurants have been making rounds on social media. Uganda, therefore, does not face a unique challenge but how much resilience our people can mobilise is of paramount importance.

Traditionally, farmers offload their inventory and use the money to purchase farm inputs. Secondly, a ban on public transport created shortage in farm labour. Thirdly, many rural farmers depend on financial support from their urban working relatives to raise funds for farm inputs at planting season.

The fact that urban relatives are out of work means that their capacity to provide the usual support is limited. Covid-19 has already disrupted our production activities. Famine is likely to be the next pandemic to deal with.

In his address to the UN, the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s director general stressed that it is impossible to ignore the impact of this pandemic on the food security of the world’s most vulnerable populations (such as Uganda). He called upon everyone to address the root causes that perpetuate existing food crises and warned that the severe health risks are only part of the outbreak.

Lockdown has led to less income for desperately hungry people to buy food and less food available, at higher prices. The World Food Programme (WFP) notes that some of the poorest nations may face an excruciating trade-off between saving lives or livelihoods or, in a worst-case scenario, saving people from the coronavirus to have them die from hunger. It projected that globally, over 250 million people may face acute hunger as a result of Covid-19.

The situation is made worse by the looming economic downturn. A global recession raises particular concerns among the formal and informal sectors. The projected high unemployment will reduce people’s purchasing power and will drive people into poverty and hunger. The low crop production and protectionist measures taken by richer countries will increase food prices, making it harder for poor people to access food.

It might us take 2-3 planting cycles to flatten the economic and food crisis curve. The question is what can we do to mitigate the inevitable?

Uganda needs rapid intervention to mitigate the food crisis. We need to conduct a quick audit of our food systems and the extent of disruption that Covid-19 pandemic has caused. We need to conduct a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the pandemic’s impacts on livelihoods, food and agriculture, markets as well as on poverty and nutrition.

Strengthening food production and distribution systems is key to fighting hunger. We may need, one, to import food now when other countries can still allow food exports, and two, to prepare to support farmers to increase food production in the coming planting seasons.