By Asuman Bisiika

Save for some, there is a real political need to get involved in the distribution of the relief food items. That is why even Mr Ssemuju Nganda, the highly conscientious MP for Kiira Municipality (FDC), has said he will take any money from any source to procure relief food for ‘his people’.

Do I support Mr Ssemuju on this? No. Do I understand his situation? Yes. That’s why I bring him (and his colleague MPs) a deal: If MPs postpone the 2021 elections, I will keep quiet over their Shs10b. You can even do your door-to-door distribution.



*************

A journalist at The Observer (whose name I am under no compulsion to disclose) is supposed to be my friend, naye mama…; she or he has this annoying proclivity of picking wrong fights with wrong people, my FDC friends.

In a lengthy phone chat we had, I asked her or him: If you discounted the fact that you are Muslim first, a Muganda second and a Ugandan third, would you still visit the 2021 Election unto poor Ugandans? I have thrown this question to more than six friends and their answers are what Ugandans would call ‘there-there’ leaning on the ‘No’.

My sense is that after Covid-19, the biggest debate will be whether Uganda should hold elections in 2021 or not. Fortunately for Ugandans, it is your MPs to ‘decide’ on that issue (like they did for the removal of age limit and term limit).

An MP for one of Kampala’s divisions subtly made a pitch for the Shs20m. Although he said he would return the kamoney, he implored the media and Ugandans not to focus more on what he called a government’s theft of more than Shs1 trillion (through parliamentary appropriations!).

I ask with this background, what kind of elections can Ugandans hold in the first quarter of 2021? Wama MPs, just take the Shs20m and postpone the ‘bloody’ 2021 elections to 2023 (or even 2025). Then ‘we can give you’ another Shs30m each for a job well done. Appetiser: The life of the Parliament would also be extended #Nyabula.



*******************

Ms Sylvia Zizinga mailed this: I immensely enjoy your articles, one of the reasons I always look forward to the Saturday Monitor. However, I am intrigued to know if these are real or fictions and/or a combination of both. Please throw some light.

Dear Sylvia, the political reality in Uganda looks more fictional than reality; that is why I am now more inclined to call your beloved country Ugandania or Zamunda. All the things I write about are not fiction (except your country: Ugandania).