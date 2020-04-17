If Uganda media is not a watchdog, what dog is it?

Media imageries. The coverage of two “big” stories last week – arrest of four top officials of the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and industrialist Abid Alam by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit – got me reflecting on these four imageries of media and where our journalism in Uganda today lies

By Odoobo C. Bichachi

One of the most referred to attribute of the media and journalists is their watchdog role in society. Because a dog is said to be mankind’s best friend and helps protect or shield us from situations that our human ability may not, the dog metaphor is, therefore, flattering to the media fraternity and presumes certain responsibilities and conduct.

However, over time, other imageries derived from dog behaviour have come to be used to describe media and journalists, depending on how their conduct departs from the generally agreed behaviour of a “watchdog”. These derivatives are “attack dog”, “lapdog” and “guard dog”.

Broadly, “a watchdog journalist [or media] is a protector or guardian [of society] and their role is to supply the citizens with information that they must have ‘to prevent the abuse of power’ [by anybody in authority], and to ‘warn citizens about those that are doing them harm’.”

Watchdog journalism is built on investigations, asking questions and holding the powerful to account, etc. It is about digging up what is hidden. Attack dog journalism on the other hand, describes the move away from watchdog to placing importance on non-issues, inspiring and perpetuating misinformation and leaving out what is not easily accessible.

Christine Filer writes: “By giving so much attention to minor gaffes, rumours, and unimportant issues, the media make such items salient to the public and communicate that they are important. This can lead to skewed priorities and is diversionary. For example, attack dog journalists’ mongering about Obama’s birth certificate led about 25 per cent of Americans to believe he was born outside the US. Thus acting like attack dogs rather than watchdogs prevents journalists from investigating stories. Reporters might not act as politicians’ lapdogs, but by attacking rather than digging, they fail as watchdogs.” (www.struggleforthepresidency.wordpress.com).

As for guard dog journalism, this is well espoused by Ghanaian media trainer Nunya Akumey-Affizie, who says the guard dog theory suggests “that mass media and journalists primarily support dominant political institutions, major economic groups, and their values, but can and do criticise those organisations, especially when elite class members of those groups violate system values or when they criticise each other. Journalists provide support for the existing power structures, even while occasionally producing content critical of it and elites.”

The guard dog metaphor, therefore, suggests that the media is not a sentry for the community as a whole, but serves the interest of groups having sufficient power and influence, he concludes. It is these powerful groups that hold it on a leash, feed it and set its agenda.

As for lapdog journalism, this is straightforward and is based on the fact that lapdogs are primarily pets. Thus lapdog journalism “is media that is predisposed to its master, media that wags its tail to their owner and anyone that it meets and does not have a stand of its own. It is media that nods and agrees with anyone who has power and runs on the whim of certain powerful people.” (https://www.quora.com/What-is-lap-dog-media)

So back to the two stories that prompted my “dog thoughts”. I noticed that in coverage in print, TV and online so far, the stories were primarily reported from the perspective of Lt Col Edith Nakalema and they all read the same. In all the stories, including in the Daily Monitor, no questions were asked about her allegations that OPM officers inflated the price of beans and posho [maize flour] by Shs900. No name of the beneficiary company of inflated prices was given, and no names of suppliers that were denied opportunity to supply at lower prices were given.

The media also never reported how prices of commodities to be supplied to government departments are determined and what factors are considered, how long the prices are valid. The stories did not share with the public how suppliers are pre-qualified and the process to attain that status. It did not explain whether anyone can just show up with a price list (as Lt Col Nakalema seemed to imply) and be given a contract to supply anything in any department. Media did not report how Aponye got the contract (if any), which one of these officials signed it, what the terms of supply were, etc.

As for Abid Alam, we only read about the alleged attack on a village in Mityana to grab land. We did not read about the basis of Alam’s claim to the land, if any. They were one sided stories that did not bother to explore what else was not known beyond Lt Col Nakalema?

From the definitions above, it is clear our mainstream and online media failed to rise to the level of watchdog. Which other dog category does it then fall, collectively or individually?