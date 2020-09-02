In a democracy, majority rule should ensure minority rights

By Samuel Baliggide

It’s getting kinky. People who have allegedly been subjected to injustice or unfair treatment and have been silenced by the ‘offender’s justice’ can seek redress via the remedies resulting from Resolution 1985/33 of the UN Commission on Human Rights.

This led to the appointment of a Special Rapporteur to examine issues related to torture covering all countries whether or not they had ratified the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that ‘Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person’. The right to freedom of assembly and association includes the right to independence from government interference, yet rights are held to exist only as common law in so far as that which isn’t prohibited or restricted.

The contradictions can partly be explained by Article 9 to 13 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966), which expands the statement of principle in Article 3. It includes other matters addressing fair and humane treatment while under arrest, for example. The first optional protocol to ICCPR enables claims from individuals alleging they have been victims of violations of human rights to be submitted to the Human Rights Committee established under Part IV of the Covenant.

Abuse of human rights has been a vicious cycle because when restored to power, victims have tended to render their offenders defenceless. Breaking the mimesis of justice has been difficult. Once the victims gain power, they re-enact the offences that led to their victimisation! All citizens and non-citizens within a State must obey the law, but the ‘Rule of Law’ means due process; legal requirements, including judgment based on credible not fake evidence.

Citizens obey because of law-based legitimacy, free and fair democratic processes and fear of punishment. Judgments give legal interpretations, not political solutions. When Law becomes a continuation of politics; permitting deprivation of liberty, there is a human rights problem requiring UN monitoring mechanisms like the Rapporteur, among others, to get involved in cases that ipso facto loquitur speak for themselves.

Asking why democracies fail and adding the rejoinder why they shouldn’t, Prof Costica Bradatan said, perhaps jokingly, that “Democracy is for the gods”! The answers are discernible from the human rights mix; of which democracy is a key ingredient. But democracy is still misunderstood and misused. Totalitarian and military dictatorships often attempt to gain popular support by calling themselves democratic.

Freedom and democracy are also used interchangeably, yet the two aren’t synonymous! The fundamentals of constitutional government, human rights, and equality before the law that any society must possess to be called democratic are observance of the rules of natural justice, separation of powers, rule of law, adherence to positive and natural law and good governance.

Plato understood the public good as “a body of substantive truths or principles”. In contemporary times though, good governance is the approach to government that’s committed to a system based on justice and peace; protects and observes the rights and civil liberties of the individual. Its obligation is to serve the public good through promoting public welfare as a matter of duty.

The principles of good governance include participation, representation, fair conduct of elections, responsiveness of the leaders to the people’s needs, government efficiency and that of its technocrats; openness and transparency; ethical conduct; competency and capacity based on merit, among others.

In a democratic society, majority rule must be coupled with guarantees of individual rights, which protect minorities whether ethnic, religious, and political or losers in a debate over controversial legislation.

Mr Baligidde is a lecturer in Democracy, Governance and Politics of Public Policy.