Is Uganda media a mirror or window?

By Odoobo Charles Bichachi

On Monday, August 10, blogger and social media influencer Henry Mutebe threw a stinger at the Uganda media saying it is failing to live up to its role and responsibility to society.

His article titled, ‘The rise of nonsense: How the Uganda media is under-developing our society,” was particularly harsh on broadcast media, especially television that he says has chosen to dwell on the frivolous and host comic personalities that add very little to society.

He argued that the media has abandoned its “mediation” and “agenda setting” roles whereby it should be helping its audiences make sense of issues; highlighting the most important that require attention and solutions, giving voice to serious contributors while ignoring or obscuring the petty issues and denying voice to those that vulgarise important debates by reducing them to comedy.

He further argued that the excuse by some journalists that media is merely a mirror of society and simply amplifies its imperfections that include comic figures, does not add up! For that, he branded Uganda’s television media – the chief culprit in his view – as ‘dikula media.’ Dikula means comedy in the Luganda; a very raw form of comedy!

Mutebe has produced some outstanding work of citizen enterprise journalism, my most memorable being his three-part interview with a pilot about flying airplanes. So in a way, as media consumer and content creator, he has the locus standi to pee (so to speak) on mainstream media, whether it is print or broadcast. Many Ugandans perhaps hold the same views and this stinger should help us reflect a little more on what we are doing – or not doing.

When this article was posted on Uganda Journalists Facebook forum, the silence was deafening! A few voices, however, expressed support for his acerbic views and there has been no single voice of protest – yet. If silence means agreement like it is often said, then there is some acceptance within the fraternity that Uganda’s media is indeed descending to comic levels – at least going by the plethora of political comedians that are given airplay on broadcast platforms and column inches in print without asking them questions or interrogating their claims to help the public separate grain from the chaff.

That said, just what is media supposed to be? Is it a mirror of society? Is it a mediator? Is it a window? Or is it a bridge?

Whatever the answers, perspectives on these questions can help Uganda media practitioners define or examine their work while at the same time give audiences like Mutebe a better understanding of the creature they consume every day and, therefore, help moderate their expectations. I shall share a few perspectives on these issues as espoused by different communications scholars.

Media as a mirror: The image presented by the media’s mirror is often distorted and the particular angle of reflection can also be directed to produce only a fraction of the original image. As such, the picture reflected by the media is generally only a part of reality, and also only the reality the media perceive as reality.

– Denis McQuail

Media as a mediator: The media unavoidably, necessarily mediates conflicts. Its representatives [journalists] define, shape, and often exacerbate conflict by the stories they choose to cover, by those they omit, by the sources they use, by the facts they include [or exclude], by the way they use language, by their own biases or news frames.

– Melissa Baumann & Hannes Siebert

Media as a bridge: One would like to think that media form a bridge between society and reality, translating versions of events which society’s inhabitants cannot perceive themselves. This supposed bridge has very strong foundations in society and its technological infrastructure is part of its economic and power base while the ideas, images and information disseminated by media (as reality) are evidently an important aspect of our culture.

– Dennis McQuail

Media as all the above: The media’s mediation role can take the form of a window on events, allowing society to see without interference, or in terms of a filter or gatekeeper where only certain aspects of an experience is selected and others discarded.

Media can also act as a platform whereby ideas are presented to society; a disseminator which merely passes on information or an interlocutor – and informed partner that responds to questions. – Dennis McQuail.