By Lilly Ajarova

The 5th Annual Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2020 (POATE) is currently underway at the expansive lakeside Speke Resort and Conference Centre in Munyonyo.

Domestic, regional and international tourism sector stakeholders, comprising tour operators, hosted buyers, tour agents, destination marketing agencies, government agencies, the academia, civil society and the travelling public are meeting to connect, showcase and discover Uganda.

This year’s theme: ‘Promoting Intra-Africa Travel,’ has been purposefully chosen and does reflect a deliberate strategy by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) to sustainably rebalance our tourism portfolio. Traditionally, African markets have relied and continue to rely on international tourists, especially from the Western markets - but as we all know, this segment despite being lucrative, also has its own challenges such as seasonality.

In line with the theme, we have tried to pay a little more attention on Africa, thus the hosted buyer’s ratio of 60:40 in favour of Africa. We currently have hosted buyers from Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zanzibar, Botswana, Tanzania, Malawi and Zimbabwe).

We also have confirmed hosted buyers from the emerging markets such as Thailand, Russia, Malaysia, Philippines and India, as well as from tradition markets such as Germany, USA and Italy.

Why Africa and why now? Uganda has over the years geared efforts towards international destination marketing with focus on key international markets such as the US and the UK and we are seeing good growth from there, but we are not lost on the potential market for Uganda.

According to Jumia’s Hospitality Report for Africa 2019, the African travel and tourism remains one of the key growth drivers of the continent’s economy, contributing 8.5 per cent (or $194.2b) of the GDP in 2018; from 8.1 per cent and 7.8 per cent in 2017 and 2016 respectively. This makes Africa the second-fastest growing tourism region in the world, with a growth of 5.6 per cent in 2018 after Asia Pacific and against a 3.9 per cent global average growth rate.

In 2018, Africa received 67 million international tourist arrivals, a +7 per cent increase from the 63 million in 2017 (58 million in 2016).

Comparatively, outbound tourists from Africa in 2018 stood at 42.1 million meaning that contrary to most narratives and biases, the continent is and can be a huge potential for business, after all, according to UNWTO, four out of every five tourists, travel within their region.

Already, African land markets (regional and neighbouring countries) make up 69 per cent of Uganda’s international arrivals with Kenya and Rwanda combined, accounting for 55 per cent of all tourist arrivals in 2018. These do provide a steady stream of revenue, especially for the middle to lower end of the tourism chain.

Soon, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFTA), will be a reality, allowing more African borders and skies to open up to intra-African tourists, especially business travellers. Some realities such as the East Africa Tourist Visa - a single entry visa that allows foreigners visiting Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to visit any of the countries freely within the validity of their visa is an indicator of the potential that awaits us.

Many people love to see or think of Africa as a struggling continent, but if you consider the fact that in 2013, there were more than 375 million middle class people living in Africa (34 per cent of the population) and by 2030, it is estimated that more than a billion Africans will be in the middle class, then you understand why it is important to actively target Africa.

The Africa Development Bank estimates that by 2030, in the five largest African consumer markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Morocco and Algeria there will be 56 million middle-class households alone with disposable incomes of nearly $680b!

Uganda already has a competitive edge over many of our African peers. We have the richest and diverse range of human, natural, cultural and historical attractions than any other African country. This is complemented by a warm tropical climate, warm people, great accommodations and great food and unique products like the Uganda Martyrs. This presents a unique value for money proposition.

All figures show that Africa is a rising potential market for Uganda both as a direct source for African tourists but also as an extended destination for international tourists visiting other African countries especially in the Great Lakes Region.

The revival of Uganda Airlines, offering several direct flights within the region will be an added advantage. As a country we can get on board and harvest from the early-mover advantage or chose to be the late comers and eat the leftovers- but the latter is not an option.