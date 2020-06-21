It is impossible for a successful race to be a victim of racism

By Musaazi Namiti

Last week, a columnist and assistant professor at North Carolina University, Moses Khisa, responded to my article asking whether Black people can overcome racism when they are the world’s poorest.

Mr Khisa singled out a line in my article saying that if Black people were the founders of companies such as Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, etc, they would not be victims of racism—and said my assertion was simplistic, bewildering and ahistorical.

The point in my statement that Mr Khisa missed is this: If Black people were the ones calling the shots in the world, like nations that make up what we call the West, none of which is predominantly Black, they would not face racism. Of that I do not have the smallest doubt.

If Black people were the founders of the companies in question, they would be exactly in the same position as White people today.

They would be living in countries with Black people, growing economies of those countries, employing Black people, for the most part, just as the companies I cited employ Whites—and Black people would enjoy social and economic status comparable to (or even better than) what White people have today.

Perhaps we need to ask pertinent questions that many people seldom, if ever, ask in order to understand why racism tends to increase proportionally with the level of poverty and economic underdevelopment of a particular race.

Here are the questions: Why is it that Black people are racism’s biggest victims? Why not Europeans or Asians? Which economically powerful race has ever faced racism of the kind Black people have had to deal with?

Now let us turn to racism’s dictionary definition (different from the narrow one I used last time) and see how racism plays out.

The Collins English Dictionary defines racism as “the belief that people of some races are inferior to others, and the behaviour which is the result of this belief”. This behaviour comes in the form of discrimination, brutality, hatred, inequality and injustice (my own words).

It is impossible to perpetrate racism, as defined here, against a race that nearly everyone views as superior on the grounds of what it has done and achieved.

African Americans have been at the receiving end of racism in the United States because they arrived in that country as slaves (inferior). And they would never be sold into slavery if they were as economically powerful (or powerful in other respects) as those who enslaved them.

In all history, underprivileged races—and the Black race is foremost—are hit hardest by racism. In South Africa, under apartheid, the worst form of racism, Blacks suffered at the hands of Whites because they had nothing.

White South Africans, who make up just nine per cent of the population, controlled the economy. They still do—and own 72 per cent of the country’s private farm land.

“The richest and most famous in the sports and entertainment industries in the US are Black people,” Mr Khisa wrote, “but they face precisely the kind of racial prejudice and ridicule that any other Black person faces.” I agree that they do, but that is precisely because the Black race is the poster child of poverty.

Mr Khisa said my argument was simplistic because it supposes that economic success and wellbeing are measured by the founding of big tech companies.

This really surprised me. Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft run the world. Apple’s quarterly profits equate to the GDPs of nations like Uganda and Burundi.