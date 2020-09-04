It’s bleak for pillar’s of tomorrow’s Uganda

By Benjamin Rukwengye

I come from a family of teachers – including my grandparents – which probably explains my affinity for education. So I watched this week’s BBC feature of Harriet Agasiu, a primary school teacher, who is now roasting and selling maize on the roadside to eke a living, with such desolation.

You might have seen stories about the unprecedented cases of sexual abuse such as teenage pregnancies, rape – because that’s what defilement really is – and drug abuse. Analysts blame it on the closure of schools, since the safety nets offered by institutions of learning have been negated, exposing the most vulnerable to predators and their abusers.

Professionals like Agasiu represent the best of us; not because of the work we extol teachers for, but for the invisible safety nets they provide when the rest of us are failing at it. Which should also tell you about the rest of us, that we are not doing whatever we must, to protect them.

But abuses aren’t happening simply because schools are closed. To get to the root cause, you have got to start by asking what kind of society this is, where children are safe at school and in danger at home.

Where children would sooner confide in their teachers because their parents, guardians, relatives and neighbours are predators. That would then point you to a broken and inappropriately named justice system, which is more likely to fail than protect the weak; to the media and how it frames stories of abuse and harassment; and to the leaders at every level, who barely use their positions to guarantee safety for the most vulnerable.

It is not clear how many people have been forced into loss of incomes – without relief from their responsibilities – but you can start the count with the more than 250,000 teachers. We shall come to the waiters, cleaners, DJs, and everyone else in a bit; but in the meantime, let me give you a moment to be grateful for your job and income, if you still have one.

Considering the obvious dangers in which children and their teachers are, it seems misplaced to be debating whether to have churches and bars reopened.

The discussion should be about schools – the safety nets for millions of children and life bread for thousands of teachers. Yet, you sympathise with the Ministry of Education, and can understand why they are dithering. Theirs is a choice between reopening and risking mass exposure to Covid-19, or staying closed and instead risking mass dropouts and abuses.

Of course, those must not be the only options, especially if you consider the disruptions to every sector, and the need for education, especially, to be adaptable. What we need to re-establish immediately, is a baseline of consistency and a sense of purpose for everybody. And perhaps, even more importantly, the acceptance that learning isn’t limited to the national curriculum, or evidenced by passing a national exam, and that it doesn’t necessarily have to happen in schools – at least for now.

That would allow us to let those who are already running e-learning programmes to continue, and to also advise others on how to; to let initiatives which are running quality career and personal development programmes to get on-board; and neighbourhood schools, churches, mosques, and centres to provide space for learning.

Let’s set standards and do everything. Otherwise, you sense that it is going to be a long way back and you worry that when the bell finally goes, the number of teachers and learners who return to the classroom after break, will not tally. We already know that some schools have called it a day, and many others will, if we don’t start moving now.

Agasiu did mention that her biggest challenge is the fear that law enforcement officers will detain her for selling her stock on the streets. It makes you wonder how many other people, formerly in gainful employment, are trawling every corner and doing whatever they must, to feed themselves and theirs. It makes you wonder why government, which has done little to alleviate their plight, doesn’t ‘leave them alone’ for now. We spent the last century talking about a pre and post-war world.

We are likely going to spend the next couple of decades talking about a pre and post-Covid-19 and how it changed everything. What do you imagine it will be like if we can’t guarantee the safety of children and dignity of their teachers?