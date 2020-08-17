Japan is committed to fight against coronavirus

By Kameda Kazauki

I was absent from the country since early March when I took a leave for medical check-up. Then came the closure of Uganda’s borders late March, which got me holed up in Japan. I watched on in frustration as the days went by more than four months.

In early June, I learnt that Uganda’s Foreign Ministry had been arranging special flights to repatriate Ugandans stranded overseas, I contacted the Embassy of Uganda in Tokyo, which enabled me to catch the flight from Doha to Entebbe on July 18, with other Ugandans.

I thank the ministry and its overseas missions for their generosity, in particular, Hon Oryem Okello, the minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

I have no hesitation to praise Uganda’s proactive measures to control the prevalence of Covid-19 under his excellency the President’s strong leadership. I am extremely impressed by the professionalism and dedication exhibited by Health minister Dr Ruth Aceng and her team as well as the entire medical staff on the front line.

Coming back to the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as human security crisis, while research activities into a cure and a vaccine are underway, there is no prospect of practical application in the near future.

Under these circumstances, governments throughout the world are taking restrictive measures to save lives. Those very measures are ironically endangering the survival of the people by disrupting economic and social activities.

The Covid-19 pandemic in Africa is yet to come to its peak. Varying from country to country, governments are taking measures to suppress its spread. Previous experiences in fighting against infectious diseases might facilitate efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Africa.

Recognising Africa’s own efforts to fight against Covid-19, Japan has provided as much support as possible and will continue to do so. Let me mention some of the support extended to Uganda.

The government of Japan provided more than $1.4 million through United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for the provision of supplies as well as essential healthcare services targeting children and women.

Japan also financially supported the project to a tune of $240,000 to enhance the border management through International Organisation for Migration (IOM), whereby cross-border transmission of Covid-19 will be better controlled. A bilateral grant aid to Uganda is expected to be announced in the near future to address urgent needs of healthcare equipment for the country’s medical institutions.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has on its initiative donated to the Ministry of Health hand sanitisers and other medical supplies including surgical masks and personal protective equipment (PPE)’s kits.

A number of Japanese businesses, notably Toyota Uganda and Kansai Plascon, Uganda, have contributed in cash and/or in kind to the Covid-19 National Response Fund.

Scientists worldwide are grappling with this challenge day and night. Japan too has been accelerating research and development and has been providing the relevant international organisations, such as CEPI and GAVI, with financial support.

In addition, Prime Minister Abe intends to propose the sharing of Covid-19 pharmaceutical treatments and vaccines, from which developing countries can benefit.

Japan strongly stands by Uganda and Africa at large in time of difficulty!