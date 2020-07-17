Journalists need to respect privacy in cases of ill health

By Odoobo C. Bichachi

The announcement by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Wednesday that a member of the House had tested positive for the coronavirus once again brought the issue of media ethics with regard to privacy at the fore.

Within minutes of the announcement, the news was all over social media with the bloodhound media naming the affected Member of Parliament when it would have been more useful to focus on how and where the member got exposed.

Thankfully, the mainstream media websites were more cautious in reporting the story and withheld the name of the MP.

The right to privacy in circumstances of ill health such as this is a well-established ethical matter in journalism and public communications generally.

That is the reason the Ministry of Health daily Covid-19 updates of positive cases only list numbers and places of those that tested positive without disclosing their names.

The consideration is to protect the individual and their loved ones from intrusion, stress and any stigma that may arise from society. Unfortunately, this cardinal principle is routinely flouted by sections of the media, citizen journalists, bloggers and individual citizens.

Many, including the very educated or the supposedly well-informed, still do not understand why it is important to protect the privacy of persons suffering ill health.

Part of the problem is the professional deficiency in the media and the yellow journalism that has become all prevalent chasing audiences that are increasingly less attracted to intellectually stimulating content but are more inclined to morbid and salacious content. The other is the vague provisions in the country’s legal framework that do not cement privacy of citizens as inviolable except in circumstances of clear public interest.

The constitutional provision on privacy in Article 27 focuses mostly on property. It specifically notes that: “(1) No person shall be subjected to — (a) unlawful search of the person, home or other property of that person; or (b) unlawful entry by others of the premises of that person. (2) No person shall be subjected to interference with the privacy of that person’s home, correspondence, communication or other property.” – Uganda Constitution, 1995. The code of ethics enshrined in the Press and Journalist Act (1995) – which is the key legislation governing media practice in Uganda – is woefully silent on the issue of privacy of individuals. Only the Independent Media Council of Uganda attempted to capture this issue in its expanded code of ethics. It states thus:

Respect for privacy and human dignity

- The public’s right to know shall always be weighed vis- à-vis the individual’s right to privacy.

- Publications about the private lives of individuals, without their consent, are not acceptable except where public interest overrides the right of privacy.

- It is justified to publish information about individuals where this is for: Detecting or exposing criminal conduct; detecting or exposing seriously anti-social conduct; protecting public health and safety; and preventing the public from being misled by some statement or action of that individual where such a person is doing something in private which he or she is publicly condemning.

-Journalists shall seek to understand the boundaries of public and private space. In this regard, journalists can legitimately report about activities of individuals in a public place but not in a private environment.

-Independent Media Council of Uganda

Unfortunately, IMCU, which was an industry initiative, died in its infancy and with it a lot of the good and progressive guidelines it sought to bring to the industry. This has left a lot of the practitioners – especially those operating outside established institutions – to their own devices as they go about practicing journalism. The NMG Editorial Policy Guidelines has a provision on this. It reads:

Privacy: The public’s right to know often needs to be weighed vis-à-vis the privacy rights of people in the news. Intrusion and inquiries into an individual’s private life without the person’s consent are not generally acceptable unless public interest is indisputably involved.

Public interest must itself be legitimate and not merely based upon prurient or morbid curiosity.

Things concerning a person’s home, family, religion, tribe, health, sexuality or sexual orientation, personal life and private affairs are covered by the concept of privacy excepting where these impinge or can reasonably be presumed to impinge upon the public well-being. - NMG Editorial Policy Guidelines.

It is perhaps time to have Uganda’s media legislation updated to expand freedom of the press and deepen its professionalism. This also needs to be embedded in journalism training.