Judiciary, UPC court drama continues

By Joseph Ochieno

A fortnight ago, I revealed how my brother Jimmy Akena has held onto the ‘presidency’ of Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) with the assistance of an interim order issued in his favour by retired Justice Steven Kavuma on December 9, 2016, in the Court of Appeal.

Somehow, that interim order was the subject of consideration by a panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal last week. I had no idea that the appeal filed by Mr Akena against the High Court decision involving the late Joseph Bbosa was coming up for consideration.

The justices considered that “interim” order and modified it with a view to preventing the holding of a national delegates’ conference and continued operation of bank accounts by Akena till the appeal is determined.

After that hearing, most party colleagues “celebrated” the modification of the interim order as copies quickly circulated on various platforms. I gather that Akena and his lawyers were in attendance when the preliminary ruling modifying the order was read before a court room full of UPC members.

I got a copy of the said order and indeed, the text indicates that preliminary orders had been issued to prevent the ‘leader’ with dubious legitimacy from continuing to conduct party affairs relating to organisation of the delegates’ conference. The order makes sense, considering that there is a high court proclamation that the manner in which Akena was elected was unlawful and the entire exercise a nullity.

The “euphoria” of the UPC members over the order did not last long; Akena’s group still had something up their sleeves. In a strange twist of events, days after, news filtered through that Akena had been “elected” unopposed as the party president – “again” – leaving much confusion among those who had celebrated the preliminary order from the Court of Appeal just two days earlier!

Advertisement

Seemingly - it transpires - my brother Akena had been led to believe that the order from the Court of Appeal was not binding on him till it is duly served on him and the political party in presence of police!

I do not know his ‘legal’ advisers but the claim – if true - that the court order would have no effect till the party functionaries receive copies appears to be totally unsound advice, considering that he was apparently present, with his lawyers, on delivery of the preliminary ruling; effectively, it borders on contempt to feign ignorance of such a court order and proceed with ‘business’ as usual.

It remains to be seen whether there is going to be need for a fresh court process that will, again, last till the next presidential election in 2026 but sadly, the circus continues!

The broader problem discernible from this circus is the contempt with which court orders are treated by those who enjoy some measure of protection by the powers that be. In more civilised and democratic societies, disobedience of a court order of the nature that was issued would be treated as scandalous conduct requiring resignations.

Unfortunately, it does appear that in Uganda and places like Kenya, court orders do not mean much especially if they are targeted at those with influence or the Executive. Akena is by no means a pioneer in disregarding a binding court order and then groping in the dark for some sort of technicalities to justify his brazen conduct. The government of Uganda routinely does and, it has been the norm for several years now.

So, in choosing to embarrass the party and himself by disregarding a court order prohibiting him from conducting a national delegates’ conference, Akena is not entirely alone: it is the norm for the might in this land but the question remains, “to what end?”

The writer is former columnist with New African Magazine and former UPC spokesperson