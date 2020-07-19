Kabuleta and the straw man fallacy

By Philip Matogo

City pastor Joseph Kabuleta is running for president. No, not of the ‘Prophet’ Elvis Mbonye fan club. Mr Kabuleta is angling for the presidency of Uganda. On the Beaufort scale, however, his candidature is akin to whistling in the wind.

After witnessing a rare spectacle on September 1, 2017, at a Zoe fellowship event to honour Mbonye at Kololo Independence Grounds, many Ugandans look askance at a Kabuleta candidature.

On that night, Mbonye’s followers were seen kissing his shoes in reverence. And Kabuleta stood out as kisser-in-chief.

According to Kabuleta, when the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, visited her ancestral Nhenda hill in Iganga in 2016, it did not debauch the public’s high opinion of her at the time.

“So, this was a whole Speaker kneeling before a witch doctor but people were not moved much. But when Kabuleta kisses [Mbonye’s shoe], they make noise,” he reportedly said. “I call this hypocrisy from what you call intellectuals on social media.”

As he employed the straw man fallacy to douse the public’s furore over his personal brand of lip-service, Kabuleta revealed the true nature of his presidential ‘ambitions.’

The straw man fallacy creates an illusion, based on flawed reasoning. When someone introduces a “straw man”, as Kabuleta did above, that person changes the subject of the original argument in order to distract his or her opponent in the direction of arguing about the deceptively substituted idea instead of the original point.

Just as a physical straw man in a farmer’s field is meant to scare away vermin, the straw man argument is a trick to divert attention from the errors in one’s field of activity so that those errors are not examined closely. Examining Kabuleta’s candidacy closely will reveal how he has run before, albeit as somebody else!

In 2000, the Kabuleta-esque candidate was chairman of the Multiparty National Referendum Committee (MRC), Nelson Ocheger.

His role, like all other straw men, was to create an illusion of choice. Therefore debate would be diverted from more substantive issues to his candidature in the context of democratic variety. It would quickly be lost on everyone how such a choice actually takes away choice.

This brings us to the “Hobson’s choice”, which “is often used to mean an illusion of choice, but it is not a choice between two equivalent options. A Hobson’s choice is one between something or nothing.”

As the government rides out stalking horses such as Ocheger and Kabuleta, it presents the voter with a choice between a charade or the status quo. And, inevitably, the voter is left with one choice: the status quo.

This tactic has been mastered over the years. The Electoral Commission lists 29 registered political parties and 50 presidential candidates.

Quantity hereby swallows quality via a starved diet of negatives, served up as freedom of choice. By having Kabuleta in the race, Ugandans are led to feel free through the exercise of meaningless choices. Yet the government remains all-powerful and monolithic, which is an undeniable feature of the spoils or patronage system.

It is winner-takes-all as the government dispenses patronage to its supporters to the exclusion of its antagonists. As a result, the government controls everything.

To impose itself further, the government restricts the number of avenues of free expression. So there is a reduction of the number of meaningful media firms while social media is trodden underfoot by OTT.

Where it counts, you’re given very little choice. But then the number of trivial things to choose from are plenty. Coke or Pepsi? MTN or Airtel? Fik Fameica or Sheila Karungi?

Take your pick, freedom is yours to lose.