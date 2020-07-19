By Gawaya Tegulle

I smiled as I beheld Dr Creflo Dollar the American megachurch man struggle to get the right words because of the delicate nature of the subject. That was many years ago at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA, where he used to hold a Saturday evening service.

Dollar was fed up with illicit intimacy in some quarters of the congregation and he was trying to put it as tastefully as decorum and decency required; so he go like, “I know there is a better way to say this; but truth is that even as I speak now, I am sure some people are busy s*******….” More, later.

At the start of July, the Court Martial in Kasese sentenced Private Abraham Lokwap to 35 years in prison for loving President Museveni too much. Lokwap, clearly high on trying to be seen to be pleasing the First Citizen, shot a priest, Benon Nsimenta in cold blood, for defying the “presidential directives” on Covid-19.

The deceased’s offence was carrying a person – who just happened to be his wife – on a motorcycle. Lokwap now has a brand-new home: Mobuku Prison, Kasese. Behold a fool! By the time he gets out – if he lives that long – his wife (or even wives) will have married elsewhere, his children will be adult strangers and his parents long dead. Too much love will kill you!

Meantime, the President who didn’t even know Lokwap, is happily sipping millet porridge at some meeting, or crafting a new rap hit for the scientific campaign; life keeps getting better!

Lokwap is the latest hallmark of a rather bizarre narrative in this backward excuse of a republic: so many people bending backwards to please the President and the First Son, to show their undying love and loyalty. Short of that, it is nigh impossible to get anywhere or become anything.

Big jobs, political seats, lucrative contracts, name it, come easy for the ‘faithfuls’. And in times of trouble – not too seldom for the ‘faithfuls’ – charges magically drop and prison doors, magically again, refuse to open.

At some point it was at a level of licking the boots; so for a long time the President didn’t need shoe polish. How his shoes glittered! But presently the sharp ones began to suspect that he just might be mortal after all and one day he won’t be around.

So they worked out that it was the First Son who was next in line… and they rendered his shoe polish redundant too.

But Ugandans are really streetwise. Over time they have taken this to an even higher plane; it’s no longer the shoe polish alone that is redundant, but the bathroom tissue as well - a broad, intricate matrix I choose to call ‘the political economy of toilet paper’.

Those who wish to make quick progress, to have doors open by themselves and to live large and luxurious must work this matrix or equation into their DNA. In this country of more than 40 million people, getting this matrix correct is the surest guarantor of ‘making it’.

When you see people getting jobs inexplicably, or inferiors getting opportunities ahead of their betters; take a bow, for they figured out the matrix. In a small economy where jobs are scarce, but some people get one government job after another with seeming ease, take a bow – they figured out the matrix.

When you see non-existent or outrightly incompetent companies get huge contracts, while the real companies are struggling; when you see money that cannot be easily explained…hey, you guessed right, take a bow…! It works - just look around!

Little wonder in Kasese we witnessed extreme foolishness fomented by a lumpen’s ambition to become great.

Sticky stuff! You now see why even the eloquent Creflo Dollar struggled to get the right words: sometimes a subject is particularly delicate. Lots to say actually, but I’ve run out of sp…