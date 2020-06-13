Lab scientists: Profession that save lives

By J. W. Mpanga

Medical laboratory science is one of the most under recognised health professions with excellent job prospects. Who is a medical laboratory professional?

Medical laboratory scientists (MLT) and medical laboratory technicians (MLT) - also known as clinical laboratory scientists (CLS) - perform laboratory tests on patients’ samples to provide information needed to diagnose or monitor treatment.

Have you ever wondered who conducts the detailed lab testing for your routine exam, such as cholesterol and glucose levels, and analyses the result? Or who conducts specialised testing for genetic disorders like sickle cell? How about those who identify an antibiotic resistant infection like melthicillin Resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and determine which antibiotic is required to save one’s life?

Imagine a situation when you had a stubborn non healing septic wound that was fowl smelling! Who is at the core of collecting, analysing and reporting results in routine and outbreaks like Ebola, cholera, Marburg, not to mention Covid- 19 today?

Well if you thought that it was your physician, or perhaps a nurse or someone else you see at your doctor’s office or in the hospital, you would be incorrect.

MLS professionals provide up to 70 per cent of patients’ lab testing to physicians so they can provide an accurate diagnosis. Doctors rely on lab test results to make informed patients diagnoses.

Advertisement

Most diagnoses need confirmation that only laboratory tests by laboratory scientists provide.

The laboratory professionals also contribute to wellness testing guiding treatment, and monitoring patient progress. People often think their laboratory tests are done by their doctor.

In fact, you would probably not want your personal physician to do your lab tests because the specialised skills required are not an integral part of the medical school curriculum.

In a 2008 report in the Annals of clinical Biochemistry, authors Victoria Khromova and Trevor Gray of Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, UK, reported that the junior doctors they surveyed were more confident in their knowledge of when to request tests than in their ability to interpret the results.

In fact, 18 per cent of them said they would order a lab test without knowing how to interpret the result. The authors concluded that the curriculum in many medical schools is jeopardised on patient safety.

Ask your physician, nurse, pharmacists about vitamin C acting as interference in glucose and triglyceride testing, or causes of false positives in pregnancy testing.

Or WHO classifications for Hodgkin disease and diagnostic criteria or ways to test for swine flu(H1N1) and avian flu(H5N1) or genetic testing modalities for cystic fibrosis, or who is most likely to show antibodies to Kell during a STAT emergency test for life–saving blood in surgery, or any other critical laboratory test and its interpretation.

These aspects of lab testing are generally not in the body of knowledge of any of these medical laboratory professionals, and yet it is completely in ours.

Medical laboratory scientists are on the cutting edge of determining by evidence – based practice - the most useful, time –efficient, safest, least costly diagnostic tests to be used for your health care.

They are involved in the research needed to bring the best science and technology can offer into the realm of diagnostic reality, all for the benefit of patients we serve.

Why is it that whenever there are projects in the domains of the laboratory or nursing , the supervisors are always physicians even in this era where there are technologists and nurses with Masters or PhDs? The overshadowing of lab scientists should stop.