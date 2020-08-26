Law of time in building your wealth in post-Covid

By Jeanpo Olowo

Most people think that money is the most valuable thing in life. We’ve heard this common saying that “ time is money, but time isn’t just money, it can also be health, influence or relationships.

Generally, we think we can’t live without plenty of things, and yet the things we think we can’t live without can be earned back or even replaced.

Losing a relationship you can work at regaining it back; losing health you could undergo treatment and you get better. Time is a resource that once lost, you can never regain as other things in life. You can’t buy more or borrow more of it, so time is a limited resource that expires every day.

The law of time in building your business and personal wealth states that time is your most valuable resource, and once lost, can never be gained back and must be guarded. When you put time into your friends and family, you are creating stronger relationships, than somebody who does not put time into friends and family.

In the same way, put time in building your business and personal wealth, and you will attain financial freedom. How do you perceive time when it comes to your business and personal Wealth? Wealth in its completeness and abundance, it’s money, influence and time.

Time in particular is a very valuable resource. Without it, we cannot achieve influence and money. Time has value. Time can be spent or it can be saved. Time can be invested and if done wisely, can give you more time later on.

In this day and age, time thieves are presented to all of us same, but the gainers are those who choose to apply the law of time effectively in building their businesses and personal wealth post-Covid.

Time thieves could include social media, meetings at inconvenient times, not creating or sticking to agendas, not having a gatekeeper, unwillingness to delegate work, procrastination, etc. All these could rob you of time you could spend more profitably elsewhere.

Everything comes down to how you spend your time. What is your time worth? Time worth can be computed by taking the time you spend earning money and the amount of money you make during that time or prioritising your tasks by value such as organising the work you have to do from the most valuable to the least valuable.

Irrespective of your age, colour, background, gender and origin, time has been given to all. The global Covid-19 pandemic has presented us with diverse challenges and opportunities that we could cash in. You can redeem your time by starting all over on a clean slate.

Its said one-third of our lives is spent sleeping. If you lived to 90 years, you only have 60 years worth of waking hours to spend from birth. Deduct time you’ve already spent and your time left becomes even less. When you understand the law and value of time, you have the power to control it.

Make proper use of time and time can afford you the things you value most. Time remedies could include being mindful of the present, knowing your worth maximise your time and changing your habits. You can either be a master or slave of your time.

Time is your most valuable resource and must be guarded carefully or you won’t have enough of it. Time is running out to do something about your business and personal wealth, are you going to just watch it go by without doing anything?