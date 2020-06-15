Let all of us respect traffic rules

By Emilly C. Maractho

I had only been to Kampala twice since lockdown measures were partially lifted. The first time was two days after private cars were allowed to move. I left the city centre at 3pm and got to Naalya at 6pm. The second time was easier, on a Saturday.

On Thursday, I had an engagement I could not escape. My intention was to watch the Budget speech from the Golden Tulip Hotel after my meeting. That idea died when I looked out and saw the traffic building up and the rain not relenting.

I literally ran out of the hotel shortly after 3pm. I passed through Kololo and into Lugogo By-pass. It took me 20 minutes to only join and more than an hour to get into Kira Road, a stretch I normally drive in two to three minutes. I got home at 8.15pm, stressed.

For about 30 minutes, which seemed like 48 hours, I was rooted in the same spot. I watched more than 40 cars drive on the wrong side to escape the traffic and join Saddler Way, sometimes narrowly missing oncoming traffic. In one moment, a private car met with a double-cabin pick-up, with inscriptions reading ‘POLICE’.

The police truck, which was on the right lane, drove on the sides to allow this car turn into Saddler Way.

How does this even happen? How can people seeing the correct turn simply choose to ignore the right thing? It is one of those things that really puzzle me.

What is the point of wasting Parliament’s time to pass laws for the transport sector if people flout them at will? What is the point of spending a lot of money to make road signage if people don’t recognise them? What is the point of giving government officials cars if they are terrible custodians of government property?

Advertisement

I remember while on Kira Road, a police vehicle was ahead of me by one car. After several minutes in the same spot, a government car drove by on the wrong lane and the car ahead of me went right over the barrier to follow it.

The lights turned green as they approached and were both forced to make way so that those on the opposite direction go. The police car followed the private car, going over the barrier too. I thought the police car was following the private car to arrest the driver. No, it was also escaping traffic and the three cars went their way.

It may seem, we have become a society that pays no attention to simple rules, the latest being the wearing of masks in public. We are lawless with total disregard for the law, regulations and those who enforce them. We somehow thrive on impunity, even celebrate it, and never take responsibility for our part in the madness that ensues, quickly becoming a culture.

As we use this season to rethink public transport, three painless things can be done soonest. The Works minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, can start by passionately persuading his colleagues in Cabinet and Parliament to respect the law, drive government cars well, and institute a penalty specifically for government cars on the wrong, such as withdrawal.

The Works ministry can also widely publish who has the right of way, is exempt from traffic rules and give the public powers and ways to deal with offenders since traffic police need help. These can also be given special stickers allowing them to drive on the wrong side like those of Covid-19 to notify us of their special status.

Government can also stretch the use of security cameras to identify offenders, then work with Uganda Revenue Authority and the police to locate the cars and punish the owners. We can turn Namboole Stadium into a parking yard for them and raise revenue

Without serious enforcement, we shall keep prioritising the transport sector in every budget year while causing road users severe pain. For those trying to make an honest living and working very hard, four to five hours in traffic each day translates to crucial loss in time, work output and money. Our investment in transport should make our lives easier, not painful.