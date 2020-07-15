Let’s exercise political tolerance

By Michael Aboneka

The environment is politically charged as we get close to 2021 General Election.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of intolerance being exhibited. I have watched on many occasions different individuals and groups harassing those that they differ with in opinion yet they call themselves democrats.

In a democracy, whichever way you may want to call it, all the political players should be fair, allow room for debate and respect divergent or dissenting views.

The right to associate and belong to a political movement or party does not take away the right of one not belong to the same group, and that is the same for their views/opinions.

Article 29 of the Constitution guarantees the freedom of opinion, expression, assembly and association and a dissenting view or opinion is also protected by our Constitution.

It is, therefore, acceptable for one to hold a dissenting view or opinion from the rest and that the test of democracy hinges on the ability of the majority to respect the minority voices.

Further, Article 27(8) of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Good Governance to which Uganda is signatory , protects this freedom and enjoins all State and non-State actors and individuals to respect, promote and protect it.

I have observed a trend in the political arena of Uganda where the right to dissent has been violated by actors, especially those opposed to ideas, aspirations or views of the majority in political parties, government, churches, clans, mosques, etc.

Many voices have been silenced, harassed and bullied for holding a different opinion about a certain political candidate, their aspirations, views and vision.

Unfortunately, this trend has been common among political parties where the rights of individuals holding different opinions have been suffocated. How can we promote debate if we cannot disagree respectfully?

If a political party can let its subscribers malign, insult and silent dissenting opinions, how then can we trust that when they get to power, they will allow us to express our freedoms by voicing out our views however unpopular they may be.

It has become increasingly difficult to hold a different view than that of those in power. It seems that only government and those in power have the only monopoly of opinion. We have had series of events where presidential hopefuls have not been allowed to conduct consultations from the voters and yet they still expect them to participate in what they call a free and fair election.

We continue to see attacks against those who write their opinions yet the more noble thing to do is to also write in response with due respect to the things you do not agree with.

This is what maturity in debate means. It this trait every political actor should exhibit. Political actors should show us that they can respect dissenting views even within their parties and circles to enable us to entrust them with power.

Every political party should condemn their supporters or members for wrongs they commit, especially being intolerant against their perceived opponents.

A party should have a mechanisms to discipline its erring members or supporters. A political party is a serious mother garden meant to breed leaders of character and not simply a body to belong to.

To those who feel that they should not have dissenting views, where should those with dissenting views go? How can we live without a vibrant debate? How are we all expected to think in the same way? As a country, we need to think critically about these issues.

Whoever feels disturbed by differing opinions, they should invest in reading and writing intellectual rebuttals to the popular opinions. This is how build democracy.

Goving forward, especially now that we are in an election environment, all views must be respected as all views matter in a democracy. Second, public participation in all affairs of the country is a right guaranteed under Article 38 of the Constitution. For that reason, there will always be different views on matters such as the Electoral Commission’s roadmap.