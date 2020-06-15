Let’s subject all public policy to open discourse

By Seith K. Barigye

I strongly agree with the President’s vision of focusing on developing our own capacity to produce goods and services which we have, largely, been importing.

Given our recent history, his proposals on the development of the ‘real economy’ can be considered revolutionary.

But I am sceptical on our ability to transform these ideas into real success in the socioeconomic transformation of Uganda.

My biggest problem is the fact that these policies are conceived, born and planned by the Presidency and are not reflected within the whole system of governance and administration of the country right from the top to the village level.

Most of these policies are not born out of an open, conscious and well informed debate that exposes them to a 360° analysis and, at the end of the day, we don’t achieve the intended results. Sometimes we pay a heavy price to achieve them.

The public must be privy to the formulation and implementation of public policy, precisely because all the policies are meant for the transformation of the socioeconomic situation of the citizenry.

Without the involvement of the public in the very conception and implementation of government policy, the efforts we put in this direction are in vain.

Even in the fight against Covid-19, the involvement of the citizenry in understanding the genesis and implications of the measures spelt out by government is paramount.

This determines how easily the citizens comply. That is why there has been some controversy in areas of transborder truck drivers, food distribution, and on the Shs20 millions to the MPs.

The public must be involved and even take on the aspirations of government with a sense of responsibility.

The supervision and monitoring of policies becomes easy where their discussion, planning and adoption go through adequate public debate.

In the area of infrastructure development, for instance, how much does the public get involved in the negotiation of contract terms of major projects? Does the country get value for its resources?

Who determines the cost of these projects? It is within public interest that the citizens, who are the taxpayers, get involved in these processes to guarantee the best results.

During his last State-of-the-Nation Address on June 4, President Museveni mentioned proposals to resuscitate the economy. But how much is known to the public about the target areas of the more than Shs1 trillion to be put in the Uganda Development Bank (UDB)?

How does this reflect into the pockets of the wanainchi? How was the Shs100b for the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) meant for strategic investment arrived at? And how much is expected out of it?

The President is also guiding us towards increased value addition and manufacturing. Industrial grade starch from cassava, leather products, casein and other milk products, sanitisers, face masks, medicines, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), paper, packaging materials, automobiles, among others, are high on his agenda.

This is a concept that the general public must take on in our efforts to cut our import bill. The process, therefore, of implementation of this programme must be done in an institutionalised and straightforward manner which will benefit all.

I often question the reasoning, science and data behind the many poverty alleviation programmes that we have had over the years.

Without institutionalising the involvement of the citizenry in the conception, planning and implementation of government policy, we risk losing valuable time and resources to corruption and mismanagement. Government has to involve the citizens in all manner of planning towards stable sustainable socioeconomic transformation.