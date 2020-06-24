Let us embrace scientific elections

By Judith Nabakooba

By announcing that this year’s elections will largely be scientific, the Electoral Commission has helped the country embark on a journey that majority of other countries started on more than 40 years ago.

For example in 1976, the council in-charge United States electoral process declared that contemporary presidential elections were going to be largely mass media based.

This came after realising that it was largely impossible for presidential candidates to traverse the entire US land mass speaking to gatherings given the little campaign period provided for under the law.

Today, in the US and other countries, political candidates spend almost 80 per cent of their campaign budgets on directing their activities and messages through the media.

Of course political candidates in these countries make room for a few political rallies, but audience research shows that people who come to these rallies have already decided on the choice of candidate.

Forty Four years later, Uganda finds its self in a similar position. The Electoral Commission has announced the first ever scientific election in the country with candidates expected to use smart media approaches to reach out to their audiences.

Of course, we even have a more serious reason; ensuring that the elections go on while at the same time saving lives from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

We should take off time to appreciate that Uganda has one of the most vibrant and progressive media landscapes in Africa or even in the world.

With up to 309 active radio stations and 36 television stations, a country our size is the most connected country in the world. This basically means two radio station per district.

The media its self is not a stranger to political programming, the intensity of political programmes on the airwaves today including online spaces such as WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook ,is overwhelming.

Much of this political content is also happening in local languages especially with the community radio stations. Politicians seeking to reach out to voters in this year’s activities just need to tap into all these spaces.

Some of the different political programmes available in Uganda’s media today include radio and television live talk shows, news reports, press conferences, special interviews with different candidates, experts, political representatives on key issues etc. And for the new media - WhatsApps groups, political websites, debates on twitter and other social media sites.

Our opportunities do not just stop with radio and television alone. My Ministry through the National Information Technology Authority is progressing well with the national backbone infrastructure that is ensuring countrywide connectivity.

Private telecommunication companies have scaled up communication as well, different service providers such as Airtel are available in 114 districts, MTN in 79 districts, UTL in 75 districts and Africel in 73 districts.

My advice to all political contenders is that time has now come to ‘put your money where you can see’ just like the popular saying in Uganda is today.

The media gives you the opportunity to direct your message to a specific audience or constituency. It also gives you an opportunity to receive feedback that will then inform further planning. I would therefore expect that by now, political parties should be working on putting together smart communication teams in their campaign headquarters.

As for my colleagues in the media, you are being called upon to provide equal and objective access to all political candidates.

You are reminded about the existing ethical obligations under the minimum broadcasting standards and the Press and Journalism Statute. You must work to ensure that all the information being provided is free from distortion of facts and is in compliance with the existing laws.

Uganda will not be the first country to hold a scientific election under the current circumstances of Covid-19.

Countries such as Benin, Mali, Burundi and South Korea have had their campaign activities limited to the media. The ICT ministry will work closely with the Electoral Commission to ensure that there is enough support and public education regarding what needs to be done.

Consultations can also be held on subsidizing the cost of accessing media space for both the national and private media houses.