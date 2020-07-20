Letter to Janet Museveni: Save the teaching profession

By Mesharch Katusiimeh

Warm Christian Greetings Mama Janet Museveni! Let me first thank you for your selfless determination and cool headedness as you provide political leadership to the Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES).

The vital education reforms you have spearheaded so far speak volumes of your determination to transform the education sector.

I am one of those who call you Maama by choice because you really love teachers and the teaching profession.

During your time at the helm of the Education ministry, you have prioritised formulation and implementation of teacher reforms with the intention of boosting the profession’s near lost respect so it becomes a profession of first choice instead of entering it as a last resort.

This unfortunately may account to nothing if the teaching profession is not given the attention it deserves during this Covid-19 crisis.

The Covid-19 outbreak in Uganda has not only put the lives of teachers, especially in private schools, at risk but it has also damaged their reputation and future.

For most of these teachers, even though they appreciate the restriction from government as well-intentioned, the hardship it has brought on their lives and those of their dependents is unbearable and has put them in desperate situations.

Teachers without thinking twice are jumping at any opportunity in other sectors that may come their way.

The statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of MOES that private schools must pay their teachers during the Covid-19 break was ill advised and showed he was not in touch with reality.

The government has been talking of relief packages but no such relief package has been announced for the teachers.

As you probably know, the pressure to reopen schools is so strong, especially from teachers who are struggling for survival.

I urge government not to lose sight of the vulnerable disposition of teachers, especially those in private schools whose livelihoods are currently being threatened.

I suggest government understand the support needed by teachers and the challenges they face, both now and when schools re-open.

Strategy consultations should solicit input from diverse groups of teachers to represent their circumstances and those of their students.

President Museveni has so far done so well to contain Covid-19 and the world applauds him but let us pull everyone along.

I know Uganda does not have the fiscal space to bail out teachers in big amounts but any amount to keep body and soul together in this trying time will be very much appreciated otherwise, it will be difficult for them to rise again even after the schools are reopened.

We cannot leave our teachers just like that but if government is not opening schools so soon, let that be clear so teachers can see what to do.

They can do a self-assessment and think of strategies for survival but that means those who will succeed in finding alternative survival mechanisms may quit their profession forever, which is more scaring.

Lastly, we are privileged as a nation that you are in the position of First Lady who doubles as a Minister of Education and Sports.

You are the only hope for the teachers of this nation and education stakeholders generally to save the teaching profession from collapse.

May God bless you and give you wisdom to effectively and efficiently steer the Education ministry through this difficult time.