Life at crossroad with threatened biodiversity

By John Mary Odoy

On June 5, the world over observed the World Environmental Day (WED). This is a day when one single and uniform message on environmental concerns is shared globally for enhanced action. The global theme for this year is: ‘Celebrate Biodiversity.’

This is a timely and relevant message as Uganda’s biodiversity is under serious threat due to several factors mainly human induced activities like clearing land for settlement, infrastructural development and agriculture, which has led to habitat loss reducing Uganda’s celebrated position of being one of the most species rich countries on the globe.

Increased demand for food and household income has caused a rush to clearing land and forests for agriculture resulting into muddling the natural habitat According to the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan II 2015-2025, Uganda is losing its biodiversity at an alarming rate. Forest land which is currently estimated at 16 per cent of Uganda’s land surface declined from 20 per cent in 2001, with a loss of more than 200,000hacres per year, leading to a great loss in forest diversity.

The loss is attributed to deforestation, diseases and pests, urbanisation and industrialisation and encroachment for grazing livestock. If this continues unabated, the climate crisis will be unbearably scaled up.

Biodiversity loss in the wildlife sector has also been recorded.

This has been due to the conservation areas being invaded by human beings through encroachment for cultivation, grazing and poaching. This has caused a big conflict between the wild animals and human beings leading to death and destruction of property and habitats.

The NBSAP 2015-2025 indicates that wetlands, which are estimated to cover about 10 per cent of Uganda’s land area, have also been pounced on. In eastern Uganda, 20 per cent of wetlands have been destroyed, in the west 3.6 per cent, central 2.8 per cent while northern Uganda 2.4 per cent.

This loss is due to encroachment for agriculture, drainage for settlement and infrastructural development, especially in the central region, pollution and overharvesting or exploitation, including over fishing.

According to the Ministry of Water and Environment, Uganda loses biodiversity between 10 and 11 per cent every decade. A research carried by IUCN in 2008 shows that 34 species were extinct, four wild animals (Orxy, black rhino, northern rhino, white rhino, Derby eland) are extinct , 28 critically endangered, 36 endangered and 54 threatened.

The more than 1,000 bird species in Uganda, which attract a lot of tourists, are also not so safe with encroachment on their habitats. Nema in 2007 found out that 10 bird species are under threat, including the Blue Swallow, Shoebill, Grauer’s rush.

It is important to note that life’s support system is anchored on biodiversity which is the basis for all eco system services, playing a critical role in maintaining and enhancing the world population as it supports many basic services for humans. Therefore, the effect of diversity loss is costing the country a lot of income and several other values like clean water, clean air, food, medicine, employment, recreation, pollination, and cultural philosophies.

Basing on the immense benefits derived from biodiversity, failure to provide good governance in the management of this resource is causing invisible but unbearable harm. This day should, therefore, be a reminder to the government of Uganda to take action. Having good laws and policies is not enough. Get them implemented without fear or favour.