Lockdown: Should places of worship remain closed?

By Bishop Fred S Mwesigwa

Following President Museveni’s last address on Covid-19 late last month and the easing of lockdown, questions have arisen as to why churches, unlike shopping malls and public service vehicles, have not been reopened for business on account of fearing the threat of the spread of coronavirus.

Could churches and other places of worship be the most susceptible super spreaders of the virus? What could have informed the decision of the President, who is known to be very supportive of religious activities, to stay the lifting of the restrictions on places of worship?

While the national Anglican, Roman Catholic and Muslim religious leaders have urged government to consider religious services as essential services and to open up places of worship, I wish to argue that even more important is the fact that places of worship receive sober, orderly and disciplined worshippers who are more apt to follow standard operating procedures to safeguard against the spread Covid-19 than passengers in public service vehicles or shoppers in malls and markets!

A typical Sunday service and Friday Juma prayer can easily provide for social distancing and face mask usage since godliness is associated with obedience and orderliness.

While many city churches could even organize drive in services where worshippers could remain in their cars but be ministered to, those religious places that have limited spaces can organise more than one service.

Alternatively, spacious out-door services can be organised where public address systems can be used.

In view of the threat of Covid-19, important Christian ceremonies that attract mammoth gatherings such as confirmation services and services that may require social contact such as baptism, Holy Communion, and deliverance prayers that involve casting out demons; pastors often touch those being prayed for, whereby some even end up falling en masse and are lifted and carried by church wardens to quieter places to recuperate could be temporarily suspended.

Although I am not an epidemiologist, I am inclined to believe that perhaps soon or later, we shall make do with herd immunity.

Prof Neil Ferguson of Imperial College in London, UK, is recently quoted as saying there seems to have been no major difference in impact on health between countries such as England that instituted lockdown measures and Sweden that put in place mild measures.