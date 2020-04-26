Looking for a new mould to modify our belief systems

By Norbert Mao

Why do we believe that in a stalemate, tossing a coin is just and fair? Why do we have Halloween? People wear grotesque costumes and go around scaring the daylights out of their neighbours. Why were we told as children that if you run around playing on the road, your mother will die? There was a rationale. Children value their mothers above everything. Any behaviour that threatens the life of their mothers is, thus, a taboo.

I return to the debate which was first sparked off by ignorant outbursts over the practice of ryemo gemo. Our countries still suffer from the cultural deformation that colonialism left behind. Colonialism was characterised by miseducation and cultural misrepresentation. A cultured person was one who shunned his African culture. An educated person was one who was thoroughly alienated from his community. This is our context for examining belief systems and how to modify them.

A society’s culture and its belief system is not static. There are belief systems that need changing on account of repugnancy. To do so, we have to interrogate the belief system in a theoretical context. In ancient Greek thought, three concepts were put forward - pistis, doxa and dogma. Pistis is about trust and confidence, doxa is about opinion and acceptance and dogma is about the positions of the guardians of the belief system (philosophers or thinkers) or a school of thought.

A belief system is based on three things - rules, norms and beliefs. Rules are the coercive regulator of conduct. They depend on the rule maker’s capacity to impose compliance. Norms are the regulative instruments accepted by the society. They are enforced by normative means such as shunning those who don’t comply. They don’t depend on any law or regulation. Beliefs are thus the generic perception of fundamental truths governing behaviour.

Loyalty to accepted shared beliefs by a society tend to persist and may be difficult to change over time. A given society will usually accept rules and norms when they have strong beliefs about determinant factors. These determinant factors may range from security, survival and honour.

But belief systems can change provided those leading the charge have empathy and first understand it. That is why early missionaries first embedded themselves among the indigenous people in order to immerse themselves in the local cultures.

Most beliefs become entrenched during childhood. They can only change under the influence of charismatic leaders trusted by the community. I recall an incident during my parliamentary campaign in 2001. A chicken head with beads tied around its neck was placed at the entrance of my campaign offices. I arrived at my campaign offices one morning and found a large gathering huddled together outside. When I tried to go towards the door, I was told that I shouldn’t because “something harmful” had been placed at the door. It was a chicken head with a string of beads wrapped around the neck. Without saying a word I walked to the door and with one kick got the “thing” out of the way across the road. Some people were worried that something would happen to me. I assured them that the God I worship is mightier than witchcraft! My courageous act emboldened a frightened community that was prisoner to a belief system.

How can we change and modify belief systems? Through persuasion. Ridicule and insults can’t work. Belief systems can change through advertising that tend to repeat, shock and associate and negative images with the belief that needs changing. If there’s need to instil new beliefs, the new belief is associated with strong images that evoke positive emotions.

This messaging raises the consciousness of the community about the pros and cons of a belief. In addition, experiences of outcomes can modify beliefs. If you act according to a belief and don’t get the desired result this experience may modify your belief. When a belief no longer supports your goals, you will likely abandon it.

Those seeking to challenge beliefs will face all sorts of resistance. The social pressure in favour of the belief may also be too strong as opposed to the pressure against the belief. Reason clashes with faith.