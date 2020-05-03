Love of money is root of evil

By Harold Acemah

The Daily Monitor of April 16 carried a front page story titled, “MPs get Shs10b to fight coronavirus” which has, once again, exposed the obsession of Uganda’s political and ruling class with money. Who will ever forget the pitiful and shameful sight of money carried in big sacks for distribution at political rallies of you know.

It’s disgusting, embarrassing and unbecoming of people who are supposed to provide exemplary and selfless leadership to the wananchi. Many Ugandan politicians wrongly believe only money can buy them votes.

According to the Daily Monitor story, MPs had appropriated Shs10b for themselves to allegedly fight an invisible enemy of Uganda and the world called coronavirus. Each MP was to get Shs20 million from the bonanza, although the High Court this week directed all MPs to refund monies. It’s absurd, greedy and shameful.

In an interview with NBS TV, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga claimed that the money allocated to MPs would be used to purchase fuel, pay allowances of drivers and maintain about 170 ambulances deployed throughout Uganda by MPs for the cause of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The callous and outrageous decision of MPs reminds me of St Paul’s warning to Christians about the love of money. In his letter to Timothy, Apostle Paul writes:

“But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world and we can take nothing out of it. But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with that. People who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge men into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.

Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.” 1 Timothy 6: 8-10 (NIV)

In a pertinent and timely editorial published on April 18, Saturday Monitor argued correctly that, “the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic has brought into question how our healthcare systems stand and has laid bare our capacity to counter new diseases that catch us unawares.

“The MPs represent the people and whatever they do must represent the interests of people they represent, lest they are seen as greedy and self-seeking politicians.”

Here in Arua District, which is my base, the voice of the people is loud, clear and unanimous. The people of West Nile are disappointed, disgusted and deeply offended by the behaviour, actions and impunity of the grossly overpaid Ugandan MPs.

As if Parliament has something to hide, the Speaker attempted to prevent debate on the Shs10b fiasco in the august House. In addition, she humiliated Attorney General William Byaruhanga whom she had ironically requested to provide an objective legal opinion to guide Parliament.

This is not the first time for MPs to ‘eat in kavuyo’, to use a popular Ugandan jargon. It is despicable and unbecoming of our so-called honourable Members of Parliament. In 2017, MPs gave themselves Shs29 million each to consult Ugandans on a treacherous and unpatriotic proposal to amend the Constitution to remove the age limit. Although the vast majority of Ugandans were totally against the proposal, NRM MPs, who are numerically a majority, went ahead to remove the 75-year age limit with disastrous consequences which will sadly haunt Uganda for many years.

I would like to thank a handful of MPs, such as Mr Gerald Karuhanga, Mr Jonathan Odur, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi and Ms Amelia Kyambadde who stood up courageously to challenge and object to the illegal, indefensible and irresponsible actions of Parliament.

The gallant youth of Uganda must not take the abuse and insults which the MPs have heaped and inflicted on wananchi and Ugandan taxpayers. The money which MPs are routinely squandering with impunity is Ugandan taxpayers’ money. There is surely a limit to what sane Ugandans should take. I tell you, the verdict of history on the 10th Parliament of Uganda will be harsh and merciless. Aluta continua!