Mama corona has shown the way

By Benjamin Rukwengye

Let’s start with some trivia: What significant event happened in Uganda, on Saturday, March 21, 2020?

Those who read my first ever ‘Breaking Even’ column might remember that I referenced to my Boda guy, Swaib.

I called him up recently to check in and see how he is managing. Turns out he has given up on Kampala and gone back to his village in Mbale. He is not sure if he will return because, “Kampala became hard.”

When the postmortem is done, we shall find out how many young people were squeezed out of their livelihood; how many have needed to learn a new skill or go into a totally different trade because they were working as bartenders, on sports grounds, in salons or had shops in arcades.

Well, in case you can’t remember what happened on March 21, even if it doesn’t sound like such a long time ago, it is when Uganda confirmed its first Covid-19 case. It seems like a far cry from then, when Dear Leader was staple on primetime television and everyone seemed to be pulling in the same direction – private sector, muntu wa wansi and government, donating to the Covid-19 National Taskforce.

When members of Parliament stirred public ire after looting when we were under siege; when big shots managed to sneak theirs into the country during the lockdown, even as cries for repatriation from other Ugandans stuck abroad went unheeded.

It is not clear how many people are still keeping track of the daily case count, so it probably makes sense for us to not hang around too, seeing as even the Health Minister seems to have moved on to public campaigns. Ordinarily, this should be a great thing, considering how she has – largely - marshalled the fight against Covid-19, and the fact that you need people of her caliber in Parliament.

Since I am writing this on World Youth Skills Day, I thought it might be great to also point out, as part of the subplot above, that the Electoral Commission is said to have more than 17 million registered voters.

This figure is important – assuming that the register is clean – for the simple fact that youth will comprise the biggest chunk of voters in the upcoming election, and will, therefore, have the most influence on the results.

Which brings us to the question of what the youth agenda is, if there ever was one. Or what it should be, if there isn’t one.

When, in 2014, the United Nations is General assembly designated the Youth Skills Day, it was to create an opportunity for all concerned, to acknowledge the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

Prior to this current crisis, the UN reports, “Young people aged 15-24 were three times more likely than adults to be unemployed and often faced a prolonged school-to-work transition period.”

The irony, for Uganda is that we weren’t performing too shabbily in the effort to enhance employment and entrepreneurship. But like in the case where Dr Aceng unmasked her efforts with that mass assembly, Uganda’s efforts might as well be undone by the lackadaisical handling of the economic recovery plan, especially where young people are concerned.

Young people are going to have an influence on not just the upcoming election, but they will also need to contribute to whatever recovery plan government comes up with, if at all. They will need the skills and tools to, but it doesn’t look like there is a plan to accelerate that process.

Which is why it is important that they start looking out for themselves as well, in the same way that a high performing minister might still need the security of a constituency to guarantee their place at the table, even if winning that seat means preaching water and drinking wine.

So in defining the youth agenda, it is important to start by considering how you got here – out of opportunities for decent and high paying work, an environment that doesn’t usually enable businesses to take-off, a God-forbid health insurance plan and a pretend-education. Then you might want to look at where you want to go, where the rest of the world is (going), where you could be. Then show up and vote, as a block, for whoever you can hold to account.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds