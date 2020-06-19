Maybe we should use cell phone voting

By Benjamin Rukwengye

Ahead of the 2011 General Election, the ruling National Resistance Movement opted to use adult suffrage to select party candidates. They argued that the electoral college system wasn’t transparent, and was prone to bribery and intimidation of delegates. It ended in tears.

There was vote rigging and bribery of epic proportions, forcing postponement of elections in 16 districts. In some places, voting materials arrived late, or were fewer than the registered voters, while in others they didn’t arrive at all.

In other areas, candidates had received the ballot papers ahead of time; and in one incident, an aggrieved contestant in Buvuma District, seized ballot papers and threw them in the lake. There were shootouts, teargas, beatings and bruises.

It is easy to see why. In a country where people make a career out of politics, securing the ruling party nomination almost guarantees one of victory in more than half of the country. If you also consider the colossal amounts that go into running an election campaign, you see why this becomes a matter of life and death.

It was against this background of chaos and violence that my friend, Donvan Mugasha, came to me with an idea. He had found out about how Ushahidi had helped with tracking incidents of electoral violence in Kenya, and thought that approaching it differently would provide solutions here.

Donvan suggested that we approach the NRM and propose a tech-based voting system, through SMS or Short-Code. The rationale was that technology would have the biggest influence on our lives in future, but it also offered solutions where humans created problems.

For context, this was 2010, with probably less than 500 Ugandans on Twitter, and probably none using WhatsApp. We worked through the pitch, researching the projected mobile phone penetration in Uganda.

We argued that people could vote from anywhere and diminish the tendency for tempers to flare at polling stations; that it would be cheaper, while enabling the release of results in real time; that we would do away with the logistical nightmare that is delivering and safeguarding voting materials around the country.

Since we knew who we would be pitching to, we even had an impish sweetener – if it came to it – that would allow the politburo a route through the backend, to fiddle with results of a couple of troublesome contestants.

So basically, a scientific election but with some African flavouring. We were just university students at the time, with grand ideas to influence the course of events in our country. On the evening of March 11, 2011, Donvan slipped off a rock, fell into the Bujagali Falls and drowned.

I hadn’t thought about that idea until this week when EC released the revised 2021 electoral roadmap, banning rallies and pushing for “Scientific” election campaigns. I chuckled at the memory of it all, because it turns out we were 10 years ahead of time, in some respects.

The plan is to use technology – traditional and social media and phones – to campaign and mobilise the electorate.

In that regard, it will be interesting to watch how technology will influence trends around the chaos and violence that usually mars election campaigns where opposing groups clash, sometimes to tragic ends.

How it will be used to rally the electorate to get the vote out, especially now when more people would rather stay home and conduct whatever business they have remotely. How EC will decide to proceed with Election Day, in the age of social distancing, if the situation hasn’t shifted by January 2021.

Even as candidates try to figure out how to adjust to the use of technology in advancing their causes, the worry is that across the country, majority radio stations – the leading source of information for most – are owned by politicians or businessmen allied to the ruling party.

As we tout the use of technology in the upcoming election, you worry that barriers such as the Social Media Tax, poor or nonexistent Internet, and the fact that millions of citizens are off the electricity grid are going to curtail especially the youth from engaging in the electoral process.