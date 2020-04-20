By Emilly Comfort Maractho

When I shared my experience last week (Monday, April 13), I never imagined it would ignite a debate. Yet, I am glad Ugandans demonstrated that they are alert to what is going on.

I am grateful to all the people who sent me emails, WhatsApp messages, or called me to give comfort, asking if I needed anything. Long lost friends offering support, people I do not know sending best wishes, pastors assuring me of prayers, students I taught over a decade ago, and my teachers. I thank those who shared their experiences because they could relate to my story.

I must say my intention was to bring to the ministry’s attention the gaps I saw so that they would fix them. I was advocating for more to be done about the cracks that stared me in the face, despite a seemingly smooth operation.

By the time I wrote that piece, I had done my homework and knew beneath the confidence we exuded, there were glaring gaps. I knew of a number of cases like mine but chose to write my story that I could be accountable for. I am a researcher and trained journalist. I do not make claims for the sake of it. I ask questions I am convinced need answers that I do not have.

The ministry understood my intentions. The same day, the ministry spokesperson sent me an email with regrets, a member of the taskforce emailed me to make an appointment for samples to be taken, and the ministry’s director general Health Services called me to personally ‘check my mental status’, among other things. I appreciate their quick response.

Dr Henry Mwebesa and I had a long good discussion in which he reiterated their commitment to controlling the spread of Covid-19, and he thanked me for sharing my concerns, some of which they were aware of. He also explained why it was necessary to test even after 30 days as I had requested.

Dr Mwebesa was a gentleman, despite being bombarded during the day with countless copies of my article. He owned up where necessary, offered clarity on some issues, respectfully listened to my opinion regarding their response to Covid-19, and promised to send a team the next day for my samples. The team came to my house and acted professionally.

I believe that I did not need to write after a month to get attended to. There is standard operating procedure (SOP) in response to Covid-19. I was concerned that the SOP had a hole, like paper burning in the middle, while the edges appear unaffected based on the updates we received.

But sooner or later, the hole widens and captures the edges if the fire keeps burning. Those who focus on praises or finding excuses for every mishap often fail to see the hole in the middle, while some will see the smoke if they looked critically. Thankfully, the ministry has detected the smoke and I am hopeful the fire will be put out in time.

I have had the rare privilege in this week of listening to people’s fears, frustrations and fatigue with the processes from a number of experiences.

I have heard from the ministry and also from the public following the debate that ensued. I am aware that there are many people yet to be reached, and the ministry will do its best to find them. Many may not have the platform through which to make their case like me, but not attending to them can compromise all of us.

Judging by some of the stories, I know that mine, along with many others, went through self-quarantine pales in comparison to our brothers and sisters who were in institutional quarantine. As someone who struggled to get a response put it to me, at least we experienced the frustrations within the relative comfort of our homes. We should count our blessings.

It is not lost on me that the Health ministry are working hard and doing their best, despite limitations not of their making. And, they have done some things very well. However, I am uncomfortable, when efforts to do a good job is about creating a good impression yet action tells a different story.

The health of our nation is at stake. We are already paying a high price for staying at home and many of us appreciate that we do not have a strong public health infrastructure to cope with massive infections. Controlling the spread is our best option. We have to act responsibly whatever our role. A friend told me ‘this is one of those situations where the result is more important than the effort put in’, and I agree.

Feedback matters for healthier results. As the Ministry of Health does its best, we should do our part to support them. Support means following the guidelines, clapping when we need to and stepping back in order to raise those hands and ask questions when situations demand it. We cannot afford complacency and avoidable but costly mistakes.