By Emilly Comfort Maractho

When I arrived at Entebbe International airport on the March 15, I was given a solid promise, ‘the Ministry of Health will come to your home with the details you have provided to assess you and take samples on the third day’. I remember asking the young man twice, ‘are you sure?’ and was assured they would be at my house because Norway was in Category One. I decided that coronavirus must have really scared us into efficiency. I smiled and left.

My first alarm was the cab I took. I asked the driver if he had taken any passengers that day. He said no one because business was slow. I asked him if he was not scared of picking up a passenger who had coronavirus, ‘well, we are looking for money,’ he responded. So I sat at the back and feigned sleep in order to avoid talking. I said my prayers and reflected on the emptiness I had met at Schiphol Airport that morning and the business as usual at Entebbe.

The communication around the coronavirus has been that of fear mongering, even though with good reason given the threats. If you know enough, you have enough fear instilled in you for a lifetime. The blissful people who seem to think this is a joke either do not know enough or have nothing important to live for.

I got to my house and decided the two weeks would be a well-deserved break – sleeping, eating and reading novels while listening to great music.

Then the worrying started after four days. I did not hear from the Ministry of Health. I had absolute restraint to say anything for the two weeks I was in isolation because I really like the wonderful women at Ministry of Health. And since everyone was praising them, I let them be.

The thing that took away my Easter joy, so much I lost love for the Ministry of Health and all its people, is a message I was sent this morning (Thursday April 9). By the end of day, I had received it probably 10 times. It goes: ‘Dear friends, if you or anyone known to you is among the 18,000 recent travellers being traced by the Ministry of Health; having returned to Uganda between the March 7 and March 22, please go and get tested. Otherwise you are causing us more worries as a country and thus the lockdown may even be extended beyond April 20 until the country is safe. Cooperate as the minister of Health pleaded last evening’.

Clearly, some active citizen picked up the minister’s plea and acted. But this message assumes that these 18,000 travellers are probably hiding from the ministry or are difficult to find. The potential to turn village vigilance into life threats for those who travelled is my concern.

I find the minister’s plea redundant because every traveller fills a health form with details of where they will stay, their telephone contact and that of next of kin. It is a matter of deploying several volunteers to go flight by flight and call them. I can even volunteer.

Normally, I test systems and want to be sure they work for everyone. When I was not visited in the days I was told, after a week, I reached out. I could not get through the official lines, so I called someone who knows someone. Eventually, I was called on my 12th day, promising to call back. By the time of writing this article, no such call has come through.

Every time I heard of the follow up, I wondered if I was the outlier. And I knew I was not. It is important that the minister verifies that her communication matches the action. Otherwise we have to check our current confidence and hope of returning to normalcy soon.

By the time this is published, I will be a month old and weathered the anxiety. The ministry will have to find me on their own at my house. I will meet them at the gate for them to take their sample and go away. I am staying safe at home. I also need to be educated on when 14 days were revised to 30 before they show up - the basic logic of it. I was not in hiding and acted responsibly.

There is nothing more terrifying than openly gambling your way during a crisis along with those who should know better. I find it difficult to accept that after branding all of us suspects, stigmatising us and treating us like the virus itself, the ministry has not even put in place a descent system to call those in self quarantine, even if to check their mental status.

What this crisis has done is rob us of any ability to ask the right questions because we fear rules. Fear mongering may work for now, create some panic but it will not provide the answers needed in the near future beyond health. I hope there will be more than updating us on numbers.