More sensitisation of patients needed in fighting tuberculosis

By Bebe Cool

When I was appointed the Global TB Ambassador two years ago, I had a realisation that would help rid Uganda and Africa of one of the world’s enduring scourges. Despite the advent of antibiotics, tuberculosis had remained endemic in Uganda, parts of Africa and beyond.

Those miracle drugs were good at curing individual cases of TB, but people could pass the disease on to others long before they developed obvious symptoms, received proper diagnoses or were effectively cured.

This is the major justification for my emphasis on mass mobilisation and sensitisation to enhance awareness about the causes, types, symptoms, impact and the need for continuous testing and embarking on treatment after testing positive.

But when I looked at data from the Ministry of Health where 30 per cent of adults were still infected with the disease even with free treatment and cure that is widely available, I eventually saw a way forward: Massive capacity building and knowledge enhancement about the disease through networking and information sharing among stakeholders and mass mobilisation and sensitisation.

Antibiotics could eradicate tuberculosis, but only if they were given to people before the disease became contagious. In other words, doctors couldn’t only treat the people who were visibly sick, but they would have to test all the people that person came into contact with, and treat the ones who tested positive - even when they didn’t have the symptoms yet. That way, the bacteria that caused the disease would be killed before it had a chance to spread.

In richer countries like the United States, Britain and Canada, that strategy has become the norm in public health. It has helped to eradicate TB from all, but the poorest quarters - and, in some cases, even from there. This stopped some serious outbreaks from becoming epidemics.

In developing countries like Uganda, the approach has been deemed impractical. Tracking down all patient’s contacts is difficult and resources are scarce. This makes giving drugs to people who are not yet sick to appear unrealistic and extravagant.

Tuberculosis remains the world’s leading infectious disease killer, infecting some 10 million people worldwide every year, killing 1.5 million - that is some 4,000 deaths per day. By comparison, Ebola killed four people in 2017.

Once TB inhaled, the bacteria that causes the disease eats away the lungs - literally consume them- replacing healthy tissue with blood and liquid waste. As the chest cavity fills with fluid, the patient drowns, slowly, from the inside.

Yes, for the purpose of exclusive tuberculosis control, I call on world leaders to pay more attention and provide more resources to fight the disease.

Both are needed urgently. Tuberculosis receives less funding compared to HIV or malaria although TB kills more people each year than the two diseases combined. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates a $3.5b funding shortfall for TB control efforts, and says the gap could double in five years.

However, policymakers, industry leaders and doctors on the front lines might also consider changing strategy: Treat tuberculosis outbreaks in poor countries the same way they are treated in rich ones.

Our strategy now is not to only treat those who are sick; also find and test their household members, neighbours, classmates and colleagues and also treating the ones who test positive. Give them medications to destroy the bacteria before they start showing symptoms or they pass the bacteria through coughing to the next victim.

Amber Heart Foundation has always advocated for finding the missing link in TB patients by pushing beyond this cynicism to forge a new consensus on enhancing community TB awareness.

For example, working with different stakeholders, especially TBREACH, StopTBPartrnership, the Ministry of Health, USAID, and KCCA, among others, as well as local governments, we are reaching out to the masses through a multi-media approach, especially through concerts and TB rallies to get outbreaks under control, have trained different stakeholders to work as case finders.

Also approaching neighbours, who may have been exposed to TB through contact with a friend or family member and persuading them to seek medical care.

So far, we have set up local and mobile clinics for testing and treatment. Of recent, WHO’s newest treatment guidelines include a strong recommendation that all people living in households where a person who has active tuberculosis, receive preventive treatment.

If countries like Uganda implement that guideline, and if doctors abide by it, some 30 million more people should have access to preventive care in the next five years.

If that happens, an untold amount of human suffering may be prevented, and a disease that has plagued the world’s most vulnerable people for far too long could finally be wiped out. This is exactly my sincere dream for Uganda in the next ten years.

The hardest part of curing tuberculosis, doctors say, is getting patients to take all their pills every day for at least six months. Even the easiest regimens of four antibiotics can cause nausea, fevers, rashes and stomach pain.

Again this is where sensitisation should come in to encourage patients to adhere to treatment despite the side effects. Adherence to medications is crucial in tuberculosis, because patients who miss too many pills often develop drug-resistant strains

Health officials have tried many ways to persuade patients to comply - from gentle encouragement - to imprisonment in locked up wards. Now we have come up with a new tactic:

A programme based on nagging cellphone texts and WhatsApp messages to patients or their caregivers who may have cellphones in case of those who do not have them to remind them to adhere to the treatment.