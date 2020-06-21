Muntu, Kant and Machiavelli

By Philip Matogo

The American romantic drama, An Officer and a Gentleman, could easily have cast former president of FDC, Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu, in its starring role over Richard Gere.

However, the film came out in 1982 and, that year, Muntu was in Matuuga being recruited by the National Resistance Army to fight the regime of Milton Obote.

Being an officer and a gentleman of the first water, Muntu defied his parents, who were confidants of president Obote, to join what was then deemed an unwinnable war.

Knowing the difference between “chicken shit and chicken salad,” he exemplifies one side of the two-sided story of Ugandan politics. Namely, the Kantian and Machiavellian divide. In the case of the former, Immanuel Kant, an influential German philosopher in the Age of Enlightenment, came up with ethics emphasising the principles behind an action as opposed to principles arising from an action’s results.

Kant said everyone “does what seems good and right in his own eyes” and is motivated not by doing things right but by doing the right things.

Conversely, Italian philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli believed more in one’s adaptation to a set of circumstances; regardless of one’s ethics. A prince must, as appropriate, imitate both the fox and the lion, “for the lion cannot protect himself from traps, and the fox cannot defend himself from wolves” he wrote.

Most Ugandan politicians are Machiavellian. Gen Muntu, on the other hand, is decidedly Kantian. His confederates in the Opposition, however, are always ready to go rogue by stomping the yard in favour of defiance.

Where they see red each time they view State power in its primary colours, Muntu sees the critical challenges of the day as being soluble through dialogue instead of dissension. They have thus called him a ‘mole’ who’s “inside the tent pissing out, not outside the tent pissing in.”

This has set him on collision course with those who have thrown down the gauntlet. These insist on defiance. They are not ready to apply Kantian courtesies when tilting towards State House.

Any means necessary must be employed to evict President Museveni from a seat, they feel, he occupies illegitimately. So, to them, Muntu’s statesmanlike approach to regime change is misplaced and missing the point. It tends towards conservatism by not rocking the boat hard enough to sink it under waves of dissent.

Defiance, unfortunately, defines Ugandan politics by its failings. It doesn’t seek to show how things can be done right, but how things have gone wrong.

Muntu, on the other hand, seeks to reveal possibility instead of exposing actuality. That’s why he prefers to speak in terms of a Third Force as opposed to the “where were you when we were fighting” chest thumps of those in power.

Or the “I pointed out very clearly that we could only win by defiance, by fighting, not because somebody has thrown a piece of paper in a ballot box” of those seeking it.

Muntu may be described as a radical centrist. As he once revealed with the words: “Naturally, even those who say let things just pass, eventually get agitated.”

Radical centrists want systems reformed from the ground up while recognising that stubborn idealism and popular emotionalism will not accomplish this end. After all, a radical centrist is an “idealist without illusions.”

Radical centrism implies that politics is not a contest between saints and sinners but winners and losers in ultimate pursuit of a harmony of interests. Its philosophical basis jibes with Kantian politics.

However, in Uganda’s electoral hothouse, such cool rationality will win Gen Mugisha Muntu plenty of admirers, but very few voters.