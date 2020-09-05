Museveni, all I need is a tractor with customised number plates

By Asuman Bisiika

In July, an editor of one of the major publications in Uganda asked me to write about NRM’s chances of regaining the political initiative in Kasese District.

Typical of editors, they seemed to have even decided on the headline: ‘Can FDC retain its political stranglehold on Kasese?’

Most Ugandans know Kasese as a problem district for NRM electoral fortunes. The district NRM leadership (like in many other districts) is not functional enough to deliver the vote in 2021.

And NRM’s national leadership hierarchy doesn’t even seem to know where to start. So, can NRM regain the political initiative in Kasese? My answer: If NRM does the right things at the right time, they could even win four parliamentary seats and the district chair. And how can NRM secure this victory?

This write up is an attempt to answer that question. And since I treat this as my personal advice that could deliver NRM victory in Kasese, all I need from Mr Museveni is one thing: A tractor with customised (personalised) number plates.

Those who live near Museveni like Don Wanyama, Rita Namuwenge, Milly Babalanda, please tell Mr Museveni to write ‘KIBURARA’ on the number plate of my gift tractor.

******

Truth to tell, NRM is a bad-sell in Kasese. So, NRM’s election campaign in Kasese should place emphasis on the personae of candidates (in order to divert attention from the bad-selling party).

The campaign messages should promote candidates; not the party.

Campaign messages should be localised as in: Political parties are vehicles to merely facilitate our ‘local girls and boys’ to go to Parliament. That’s to say, whereas an NRM candidate may have to rally behind the party logo or the flag, messages of the campaigners should be focused on the candidate as a our local girl or boy.

Advertisement

Campaigners should tell the people that the election is about choosing between Flora and Maria (not between FDC and NRM). The people should be told and guided that it is not about political parties, but our children. In reality, people will be choosing between their children (not parties).

For NRM to even dream about victory in Kasese, their campaign should be about creating a movement (within NRM) of voter cadres (as opposed to party leadership cadres). The creation of a party of voter cadres is what will make the difference. Since most NRM party leaders in Kasese are contesting for elective positions, this voter cadre movement should operate outside the district’s party leadership structures.

In Kasese, the campaigns objective should be clear: Returning four NRM MPs and the district chairperson. For this reason, the Kasese campaign should not spend a lot of energy on the promotion of NRM as a party or Mr Museveni as the NRM presidential candidate. The Kasese campaign should be promoted as the journey of our children (who happen to be NRM members) going to Parliament.

The NRM Kasese campaign should guide its voter cadres to vote kalikiliki (Lhukonzo for single backbone). Now, that is a code for voting for all NRM candidates at different levels (without promoting the political party). Voter cadres should work in village cells based on a polling station as the area of operation.

If there are two polling stations at the same venue (as is commonplace), that would make two different village cells. With this Kalikiliki formula, even if a candidate doesn’t campaign (remember scientific campaigns?), village cells of voter cadres would still do the needful and deliver victory on the polling day.

But… Yes, but those carrying out this strategic campaign in Kasese should leave Mr William Nzoghu, the incumbent noisy FDC MP for Busongora North, to go back to Parliament.