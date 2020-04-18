Museveni’s love for big cars and post-Covid-19 legacy

By Asuman Bisiika

Most Kampalans know or have at least heard of the ‘talksome’ Salaam Musumba and her brutal bluntness of speech. A former Member of Parliament, Musumba was the chairperson of Kamuli District until 2016. Musumba’s political attitude was shaped by her civil society activism. It is from her that I learnt of ‘legacy’ as an important aspect of project planning.

“You see, all the money spent on Aids has no legacy because project planning lacked the ‘legacy’ aspect. When I told her that a former Leprosy Colony in Kasese was later turned into Kagando Hospital, she responded thus: Such a thing can’t happen during Museveni’s rule.

She challenged: Where is the National Aids Study Centre or hospital that would be turned into a children’s hospital when Aids is no more? So, when Mr Museveni said Covid-19 pandemic would leave ‘him’ a fleet of cars, I remembered Musumba’s tutorials on project planning.

I support Mr Museveni’s rooting for donations in four wheel drive vehicles to Covid-19 Pandemic National Task force (CPNT). And I invite Musumba to support ‘Museveni’s love for big cars’ as a Covid-19 pandemic legacy. Knowing Musumba, here is what I think she will say: ‘My dear, retention of vehicles cannot be the legacy of a project costing our economy so much. Asuman, forget this kwara kwara government of Museveni. The way the man talks about vehicles, it is as if he has just arrived in Kampala from his village.

If Museveni wants a Covid-19 pandemic legacy, he should build a hospital. But you know he can’t. The easiest Covid-19 pandemic legacy for him is to develop a strategic disaster preparedness plan for such eventualities that don’t need his guns.”

I concur with Musumba; not because she would buy me coffee at Café Pap, but because I strongly feel government needs to re-align its fiscal policies to reflect the circumstances under which Ugandans have found themselves since Wednesday, March 18.

********

Ms Wrdhoff is a Ugandan-born Swedish citizen. The last time she was in Uganda, she said she was embarrassed by the quality of my phone. On April 3, she sent me an Easter gift. It was an iPhone (her words “to de-embarrass myself over your cheap phone”). But there was a catch; I had to pay taxes. I had been told that a gift worth less than $500 wouldn’t attract the taxman. But DHL insisted.

And me being me, I dragged the matter up to Commissioner of Customs (URA). He explained to me the difference between accompanied packages and those formally couriered like mine. He advised me to pay. I did and received my first iPhone on Wednesday, March 15.

Now, with the lockdown, a phone is more than a basic tool of communication. As a Covid-19 pandemic legacy, the government should consider zero-rating import tax on phone sets; like it did for computers (are computers still on zero-rate?). This could discourage the cash regime associated with many transactions in Uganda.

However, the ultimate Covid-19 pandemic legacy will be the re-organisation of community settlements. Most of the challenges we are facing during the lockdown derive from living in disorganised and unmapped settlements. For instance, how can an estate of more than 1,000 plots (the ubiquitous 50x100ft) not have cemetery, hospital or health centre, school, etc?

If we were organised, our lockdown regime would have been different (and easy to manage). For instance, we would have closed up Kawempe to non-residents (but our schools, markets health centres, etc, would be operational serving only Kawempe residents). Can Museveni deliver on such a legacy?

Advertisement

Mr Bisiika is the executive

editor of the East African Flagpost.