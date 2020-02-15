Museveni was odd man out in Angola capital Luanda

By Asuman Bisiika

Mr Alfred Gakuba Kalisa is Rwanda’s Ambassador to Egypt. Better known in Rwanda as a banker, he is the founder and former CEO of the now defunct Bank of Commerce, Development and Industry (BCDI, please pronounce it as besedeyi). It is not uncommon for a Kigalian to still refer to him as Kalisa Besedeyi. Well, it is Besedeyi, who handled ‘the Rwanda Side’ of Uganda’s famous Junk Choppers Deal (dear reader, there were two sides).

Mr Kalisa went to Boston University for his post-graduate course. He was with Dr Sulayman Kiggundu (former Bank of Uganda Governor), Mr Okello (a Kenyan who once led Kenya’s Export Promotions body) and a former Governor of the Central Bank of Tanzania. He told me this group (of East Africans) was called the Boston Mafia.



Well, he lost his bank (in quintessentially Rwandan circumstances in which one would be advised not to interest him or herself) and was later to be imprisoned. He was much later to resurrect as a senior diplomat in Rwanda’s Foreign Service. Duh!

Fluent in Portuguese and other romance languages (languages tracing their linguistic heritage to Latin) of Europe, Mr Kalisa also had very important business and political contacts in Angola. He was Kagame’s best bet for an ambassador in Angola.

Mr Kalisa was recently transferred to Egypt and replaced in Angola by Ambassador Wellars Gasamgera. But in addition to Ambassador Gasamagera, one would be advised to have the contacts of Mr Alexis Bayingana and his daughter Gisele.

Mr Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi (Fatshi), is the President of the DR Congo. The spectre of an overbearing former president Joseph Kabila is a material reality for President Tshisekedi. Kabila’s political party holds majority seats in Parliament and he still retains a subtle hold over the security architecture. To balance this out, President Tshisekedi has elected to have President Paul Kagame as close to him as possible on the thinking that he is the only person who can put Kabila to order, just in case…

Mr Bayingana is a Kigali businessman with high-table political connections in Rwanda and Angola. His daughter Gisele is married to a son of Angola’s minister for Foreign Affairs. That is why we advised that having his (and her daughter’s) contacts would keep one in good stead in Angola and Rwanda.

When it was clear that Thabo Mbeki would succeed Nelson Mandela as president of South Africa, Rwanda’s diplomatic machinery worked over time to get Mbeki on side. President Mbeki was later to become so close to Kagame that it is said their children even exchanged visits. South Africa was important to Rwanda. After the debacle of the Junk Choppers Deal, Rwanda’s position was that Abagande ni bisambo (Ugandans are a bunch of characterless people), who could even sell their mothers for a bargain. South Africa would help Rwanda build its military without going through characterless middlemen (Ugandans).

The same diplomatic moves were made for Angola; indeed, a company associated with former vice president even invested in Rwanda. Unfortunately, the calculations on Angola never bore fruits: Vice president Manuel Vicente didn’t become president.

Fortunately, for Kigali, Mr Alfred Gakuba Kalisa had serious business and political contacts with someone who was close to the guy who was later to become President of Angola. Mr Manuel Domingos Augusto, who was Mr Kalisa’s man, is now the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Angola.

These are the important men mediating between President Kagame and President Museveni. Clearly, Mr Museveni was the ‘odd man out’ in Angola; since all the mediators are personally ‘connected’ to Kagame in one way or the other.

