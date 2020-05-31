Covid-19 shows what united people can do

By Robert Mugabe

Since becoming of age, I had never seen our nation so united to confront a common national challenge. The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated this in no uncertain terms.

It may be too early for the people of Uganda to celebrate victory over the scourge. This is because, if we become complacent and fail to adhere to the medical guidelines that have helped our country thus far, we could easily relapse into a worse situation.

However, Uganda people’s relative success so far, in controlling the spread of the virus, has unequivocally demonstrated our people’s undivided loyalty to our motherland.

Furthermore, the relative success registered in controlling the spread of the virus has shown that divisive politics has no place in our body politic. This has as a consequence exposed politicians who are bankrupt in ideas and those who have no values and or vision to talk about. And, politicians who resort to politics of divide and rule have been laid bare. The party in government, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has not been spared in this regard.

This is precisely because the NRM has always used subterfuge, obscurantism and manipulation to perpetuate their stay in power.

Covid-19, however, tells a different story. The story of a country that has so much potential to be transformed into a united, modern and prosperous nation; but a nation whose rulers have and continue to plunge it deeper into the abyss of stagnation, undemocratic rule, underdevelopment and their attendant effects.

The corollary is that once the country cuts its umbilical cord with the current crop of rulers and finds a new set of leaders who can forge a new consensus for democratic governance, nation building and inclusive development, Uganda will be unstoppable.

Covid-19 has given us hope in our nationhood. The idea that as a nation, we can and should always rise above our diversity to confront our common challenges as a people bound together by destiny.

Covid-19 has revealed the true character of our people, something that speaks to our collective spirit of perseverance, fortitude and hope in the face of monumental challenges. We now know that no ruler (mere mortals) or tragic events can break our spirit as a nation. Not the current rulers, not mud slides, not Ebola or coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has also clearly demonstrated that the people of Uganda care a lot about each other. It is self-evident that the African leadership philosophy of Ubuntu still lives with us. The notion that, “I am because we are, we are because I am.” The numerous donations that the people of Uganda made to cushion fellow countrymen and women from the effects of the scourge said the story very eloquently.

The outbreak of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown of the country, therefore, gave our people the opportunity to appreciate who we are as a people and why we are in the state in which we are. It is manifestly clear that it is our rulers’ actions or lack thereof, that have continued to betray our collective hope in a nation that has all the resources required for building a united, democratic and prosperous nation; where all Ugandan citizens would live a happy and dignified life. Let it be known thus, by all and sundry, that when we unite as a people to pursue a common objective, it will be accomplished. Nothing can be beyond the reach of a united people. May we soar as a nation!