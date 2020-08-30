NRM’s Benjamin Button syndrome

By Philip Matogo

Last week, the NRM was shaken from within when the Central Executive Committee elections turned fratricidal.

In the race for second vice chairperson (female) of the NRM party, the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, duked it with State minister for Lands Persis Namuganza. It was pistols-at-dawn as each party member had to duck after accusing the other of fowl play (pun intended).

However, the deputy secretary general of the NRM, Mr Richard Todwong, had this to say: “A political organisation is not like an NGO. If a political organisation exists and doesn’t go through challenges such as those then it is deceptive. An organisation must go through such challenges if it is to grow.”

His reassuring posture would’ve been more reassuring if the President had not previously informed us that NRM was founded in the 1960s. So for it to be still experiencing such growing pains would imply that it is curiously Benjamin Buttoning.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a film which tells the story of Benjamin Button, a man who starts aging backwards with consequences.

In its infancy, NRM stood on a three-legged stool.

First, it stood for parliamentary democracy based upon regular, ‘clean’ elections; democracy which is ‘free of corruption and manipulation of the population’.

Secondly, it stood for the democracy of the grassroots, the sort that NRA guerrillas themselves established in the Luweero triangle and other areas of core support during their war against Obote’s second government.

Thirdly, there is economic democracy; a reasonable standard of living for all the people of Uganda.

Such institutional thinking, however, has been retarded by the substance that while NRM members reflect allegiance to their party, they have not outgrown the individual merit orthodoxy which provided nappies for NRM rule in its babyhood.

So each member takes care of interests peculiar to themselves over and above party interests.

That’s why so many independents emerge from beneath the banner of the NRM when such conflicts are not resolved for the ultimate good of the party.

If members are aggrieved and are strong enough to operate outside the party, they are only too ready to do so and thereby imperil the party’s very existence.

This is because the party has been aging backwards. In its greed for eternal rule, the NRM’s strength can only be measured in terms of how it weakens its political opponents.

Again, the party is viewed as a special interest vehicle by which members, from top to bottom, can legitimise their access to State resources. This has weakened NRM and can hardly serve as the glue to keep factions rallying to a shared battle cry.

This is not helped by the NRM chairman. One may argue that the establishment of a bureaucratic structure within the NRM would erode the personal authority of President Museveni as primus inter pares (a first among equals).

A strongly bureaucratised party machine generating its own power base may threaten the power bases of the President by doing what he can do and thereby leaving him surplus to NRM’s requirements.

Besides, Uganda is a de facto monocracy. So the only legitimate organ for resolving fundamental power issues within the party is the presidency.

Thus even though the NRM has not neglected the first two stools of is party, the third, economic democracy, is measured by who controls the means of patronage and not the means of production.

The buck stops with the presidency. The party is window dressing to show that the other two legs of the stool still stand.

Henceforth the party will continue Benjamin Buttoning until it lies in the fatal position in its grave.