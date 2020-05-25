NSSF should be honest brokers with members’ interests at centre

By Emilly Comfort Maractho

As I listened to Mr Richard Byarugaba, the managing director of National Social Security Fund (NSSF), discuss the implications of the proposal to pay its members 20 per cent of their balance on KFM’s VPN programme last Saturday (May 16), I was surprised by the extent to which the Fund custodian forecast doom for Uganda’s economy should this be done.

Before then, I did not think members needed bailout from NSSF. I have instead been yearning for a more comprehensive socio-economic plan by the government, which has remained insensitive to the realities of Ugandans despite efforts to distribute food to the vulnerable.

The backlash on social media over the Fund’s response to this proposal represents the extent to which Ugandans are desperate. Some people belittle this desperation because they have not been affected directly. I wish NSSF was not the source of the bailout but I find their argument against it wanting.

One can understand the anxiety of a huge unplanned payout, but the near hell description of the implications of this proposal makes little sense. Does the Fund not have a plan for a bad day? There are many reasons we shall experience economic hardships as a result of Covid-19 but a 20 per cent payout cannot be as catastrophic as is being claimed by NSSF management.

From the discussion, the Fund appears to be walking a tight rope in the shoes of Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development as well as Bank of Uganda rather than focusing on savers. They have assumed the responsibility of worrying for the economy rather than the health of its members.

As subject matter experts, I expect that NSSF will remain what Robert Pielke Junior refers to as ‘the honest broker’ in his book by the same title on the role of science in policy and politics. Pielke theorises that scientists and other experts often assume one or two of four roles.

Advertisement

Two of these are the issue advocates who disregard other alternatives and give the policy maker their preferred option insisting that they know what is best; and the honest brokers who present the various options or alternatives to give the policy maker freedom to decide without influence from the expert.

Clearly, NSSF has chosen to become an issue advocate, discouraging payment. After writing to the minister, the Fund has now written to savers, claiming that they want mid-term access, but planned. We should put pressure on our Members of Parliament to amend the NSSF Act, soonest.

Contrary to the Fund’s claim, I believe this payment may be a good economic stimulant. The assumption is that one needs social safety only in their old age. But people lose their income at some point in life, go to graduate school and fail to pay their fees, need to invest in a house sometime in their late 30s, and hope to start a business when creativity or maturity of the 40s kick in. I have been through these and know getting 20 per cent of my saving would have secured my old age better and improved my prospects for earning.

Most savers are not foolish. We cannot use the foolish ones alone in decision making. They will yawn in old age if they are foolish, and that is ok. We need to keep savers’ interest at the centre.

There is no doubt people need to make adjustments in difficult times, and this is more than ordinary difficulty. If our government has been unashamed in their begging for support, even bordering on coercion by engaging chief executives to get donations from employees and to ‘match it’, how can citizens being paid only 20 per cent of their savings be so damaging?

It is as if NSSF is saying, sorry friends, we love you and know you are suffering. We understand that there is a flood sweeping you to the unknown. You can go but this flood cannot touch your money. It is ‘staying safe’. What the economic impact argument is suggesting is that everything can suffer from Covid-19 except NSSF. Can NSSF stay safe and also support savers?

What we need is for NSSF to allow MoFPED and Bank of Uganda to worry about the health of the economy. Painting an exaggerated impact scenario is not helpful. They can enable policy makers understand the full costs and benefits of payment to savers, and members to trust their intention by being honest brokers and checking their own interests.

From the time I listened to that conversation, I have been wondering if everything is ok at NSSF. Perhaps a proper forensic audit of the fund is needed. When the Fund managers speak like bankers or chief custodians of Uganda’s economy rather good stewards of worker’s savings, we should worry about what exactly is going on.

We should also take keen interest in the content of the Bill before Parliament and ask the right questions before someone uses Covid-19 to hurriedly pass a bad law. And may be discuss social security beyond formal workers.