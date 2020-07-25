Nabilah’s FDC slow divorce and my new love for Shifra Lukwago

By Asuman Bisiika

In the 2006 elections, my polling station was KCCA Engineer’s Yard on 6th Street, Industrial Areas. I had been registered in 2003. You may ask why and how a resident of Rubaga (as I then was) was a voter in Industrial Area (Kampala Central). The main reason is that I do not carry feelings (emotional support for candidates) into elections.

But that said, the hottest cards in Kampala were Dr Kizza Besigye, Ms Nabilah Naggayi, and Counsel Erias Lukwago.

I did not know Lukwago and Nabilah; neither did I really care who won and who lost. I had just started living in Kampala in 2003 and I was (still am) apolitical. But the reader may already know that we Kampalans tend go with the Opposition.

My friend Herbert Kamali (in Makindye) raided my ka small place (in Rubaga) to convince me to vote for Nabilah. He made a direct sale (I was convinced). And then there was my female friend (whose identity should remain anonymous). She literarily ‘bullied’ me into voting for Nabilah mbu because they (she and Nabilah) studied together somewhere.

Nabila won the seat, but by 2010, her fidelity to FDC and Kampalans was what one would call ‘there-there’. In 2011, her successful re-election was because of the FDC party influence, not her personal appeal. By 2014, I had personally come to the conclusion that Nabilah was involved in what I can only describe as a slow motion divorce from FDC (and the people of Kampala).

That is why I was scandalised by her attempt to seek the FDC flag for the position of Lord Mayor of Kampala Capital City.

As a Kampala voter, I don’t need to know how many times she attended plenary sessions. Neither do I have to ask where she was during the Tojikwatako debate. Her attempt to hide her leadership and character deficiencies behind the façade of feminism and media attention is enough for me to make an informed judgment.

I am now a voter of Kawempe North (if the Electoral Commission did its job well). Some people have been asking why I am ‘obsessed’ with Hajjat Shifra Lukwago’s bid for the Kawempe North parliamentary Seat. It is not for my love of politics that has drawn me to support Shifra Lukwago’s bid. I just want to make a close study of the quicksand politics under Rule Musevenia. I would like to be as near as possible to the actors.

Advertisement

Things are changing very swiftly. We have parliamentary aspiring candidate who had hedged their bids on People Power (movement). Now I hear People Power is National Unity Platform (a party). How would a Nabilah respond to this quick changing political dynamics? How will a Shifra Lukwago respond to the same political stimulus (yet remain focused on the objectives on which her candidature is anchored)?

To what extent has dynastic families influenced political leadership in Kawempe? Who are the other aspiring candidates in Kawempe (South and North)? What challenges would a woman challenger face in Kawempe? If Shifra Lukwago appoints me as a member of her campaign team, I would serve her diligently.

******

Things are changing so fast, the slow-footed will be left behind. The chief administrator of the Electoral Commission was fired recently. Bobi Wine is now a leader of a political party. And Dr Besigye is likely not to offer himself as presidential candidate.

The people who wanted Dr Besigye to ‘resign’ from the struggle are now there-there. His absence on the ballot paper will leave them an empty can. To what extent will Dr Besigye’s absence on the ballot paper impact on voter turnout?