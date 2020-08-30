Ndeeba Church debacle: Symptom of national malaise

By Joseph Ochieno

Ugandans woke up to an odd event on August 10; St Peter’s Church in Ndeeba had been demolished from where it had stood for well over 40 years without incident.

This wanton demolition, in a country where the majority profess Christianity was shocking. Uganda is no communist China where such an exercise to enable “planning changes” in cities and towns would pass without notice.

Granted, within hours of the incident, arrests were made of those who allegedly superintended the process.

Within days, Mr Museveni weighed in, promising the inconsolable Christians gathered where the temple of worship had been desecrated that it would be rebuilt (not his money of course), and that he would deal with those behind the demolition.

On August 24, his anti-corruption chief Lt Col Nakalema proudly announced that the alleged owner of the contentious plot – now in ruins - one Dodoviko Mwanje, a senior police officer and a KCCA director for physical planning were arraigned before court charged with related offences; KCCA having got involved in the strange episode by issuing ‘the demolition permit’.

These post-demolition events have happened so fast that a critical mind might just miss opportunity for introspection but -blink -legally at least, I have sought genesis.

It transpired that a judgment issued by His Lordship John Keitirima in Civil Suit No.432 of 2008 Dan Ssemwanga & three others vs Registered Trustees of Church of Uganda & four others decided the dispute regarding the land on which the church was built.

Strange but, rather remarkably, this judgment was delivered on the August 6, 2019, yet – apparently – there was no appeal preferred against it by the church authorities. It would appear, they never took steps to seek the intervention of a superior court to stay implementation of the High Court judgment.

If true, for a whole year, the authorities responsible for the Church were well aware of an active pronouncement of court that the Church was located on a plot they did not own yet seemingly, they did nothing about it.

There is no indication that they informed ordinary Christians about this court process or mobilised to appeal against the High Court judgment which incidentally indicated that the certificate of title, under which the Church claimed interest, had been fraudulently obtained.

The question of whether that would be sufficient to dispossess the church of a plot that they have occupied for well over four decades would probably merit consideration by a superior court.

Regardless, why wait for all hell to break loose before turning to political help? Don’t they have competent legal advisors within their ranks? So many unanswered questions.

While I will not rush to apportion blame over these events, there appears to have been considerable laxity on the part of the responsible ecclesiastical authorities.

Yet this cannot justify the cavalier manner in which the demolition was shamelessly carried out. For instance, the individuals behind the exercise ought to have notified all concerned to prepare them for the demolition. As it turns out, personal property were needlessly destroyed including, sacred items for Christians like Bibles!

If the architects of the demolition were certain of their legal standing then, why did they resort to deceit in obtaining a routine demolition permit that an ordinary owner of a structure would seek? Did the issuer of the permit at KCCA make appropriate inquiries, were they duped or was it the ‘Uganda style’ in action?

The cavalier manner of the demotion of a historic church is a sad reflection on our body polity, conduct of untouchables and manifest of a total break-down in the rule of law that must be tackled by all men and women of good will. Evil maybe hard to define but, certainly easy to recognise.